The New England Patriots added veteran running back Antonio Gibson in free agency, and he spoke about the good first impression that new head coach Jerod Mayo made when he was visiting with the team.
“Sat down with him, we had a good conversation, definitely a different vibe from a head coach just from the one day I met him,” Antonio Gibson said, via NBC Sports Boston. “Nothing against coach (Ron) Rivera, but he sat down and just having like, just different conversations, it didn't sound like a coach, it sounded like he was talking to one of the guys. And I feel like that's something that might be a positive thing in the locker room for him to be able to relate and communicate like that, and kind of understanding both sides of it.”
"Definitely a different vibe from a head coach."
Antonio Gibson details his meeting with Jerod Mayo 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/c23ocZVWlR
— NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) March 18, 2024
It makes a ton of sense that Jerod Mayo related with Gibson, given that he is a former player himself, and did not play that long ago. It is a good early sign for Patriots fans, many of whom are experiencing a change at head coach for the first time in their lives. Gibson also went on to say that Mayo made a great impression by treating his daughter well.
“Also he showed my daughter a hell of a time, brought her to the office and just treated her with love and I appreciate that for sure. Especially the first time meeting him.” Gibson said, via NBC Sports Boston.
The Patriots are trying to rebound from a tough 2023 season, and will likely have a new quarterback on the roster with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft. It would make sense for that rookie to sit, especially given the perceived weaknesses of the Patriots' roster. Still, Gibson could be a key stabilizing force for a rookie quarterback to lean on, if he ever takes over as the starter in the 2024 season.