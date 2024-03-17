As the New England Patriots begin their new era under head coach Jerod Mayo, the team is in desperate need of a franchise quarterback. But whoever is under center for the Patriots will need capable pass catchers to throw to.
New England has signed former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. The terms of the contract have yet to be revealed.
Osborn has spent his entire four-year career with the Vikings, appearing in 59 games. He has caught 158 passes for 1,845 yards and three touchdowns. Since 2021, Osborn has at least 40 receptions for 500+ yards and at least three touchdowns every season.
While quarterback play didn't help matters, New England didn't have a single receiver break 50 catches in 2023. Demario Douglas had the most receiving yards at 561 while Kendrick Bourne had 406. Bourne also led all Patriots wide receivers with four scores.
KJ Osborn won't suddenly turn the WR room around. But in a New England offense desperate for playmakers, the former Viking will look to make a splash.
Patriots pass catchers get new QB
The Mac Jones experiment has ended for the Patriots after the team traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a late-round draft pick. With Jones gone, New England has holder Bailey Zappe and recent signee Jacoby Brissett at the front of their QB pecking order.
Zappe has gotten a few opportunities with the Pats, but has gone just 4-4 as a starter. He has thrown for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It would be a bit of a shock to see Zappe enter the 2024 season as the team's starter.
Brissett came to new England on a one-year, $8 million contract. He spent the 2023 season backing up Sam Howell on the Washington Commanders. He made three appearances on the season, throwing for 224 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. With 48 NFL starts under his belt, Brissett at least knows what it takes to succeed under center.
However, the Patriots' most likely outcome comes in the NFL Draft. Holding the No. 3 overall pick, New England is in a prime position to select their quarterback of the future. Whether it's Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or another option is still up in the air. But it seems likely that the Pats will target QB come NFL Draft.
Whoever ends up being selected will have a new receiver in KJ Osborn to throw to. He may not be Randy Moss, but he's a sensible veteran addition for a team poised to throw a rookie into the fire.