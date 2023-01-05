By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

As the whole sports world continues to donate to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe toy drive, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got creative with the perfect tribute donation to support the campaign.

Kraft and the Patriots gave $18,003 for the initiative, and sure enough, it is a well-thought-out gift. As Mike Reiss of ESPN explained, 18 is “chai” within the Jewish faith, and it signifies life. Meanwhile, three (3) is Hamlin’s jersey number with the Buffalo Bills.

Robert Kraft and the Patriots add $18,003. Within the Jewish faith, 18 is “chai” and signifies life. The “3” is Damar Hamlin’s number. Beautiful gesture. https://t.co/drdrCaCiC6pic.twitter.com/UOJPwTphRO — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 4, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe toy drive exploded as several athletes, fans and personalities try to show their support for the Bills safety. The campaign, which initially had a $2500 goal, is now close to breaching $7 million in donations.

Aside from Robert Kraft and the Patriots, several other NFL stars and teams also donated to the initiative. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB and former Pats star Tom Brady gave $10,000, while Russell Wilson, his wife Ciara and their Why Not You foundation donated over $13,000 combined.

The likes of the Washington Commanders, Matthew Stafford, Josh McDaniels, Andy Dalton and Devin McCourty are also among the many athletes and personalities to support the campaign.

Hamlin remains hospitalized following his cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football in Week 17. Fortunately, there have been signs of improvement in his condition.

Hopefully Hamlin recovers soon and sees the massive amount of support that he and his initiative have received over the past couple of days. That will indeed be a beautiful moment to see. Heal up, Damar!