By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

More and more athletes and personalities are donating to Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe toy drive after the Buffalo Bills safety’s scary collapse on Monday Night Football in Week 17. Aside from Tom Brady who gave $10,000 earlier, Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford were among the several sports stars to make a donation.

Click here to donate to Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign now.

Wilson is actually going all-out in his support for the campaign, giving $10,000 along with his wife Ciara Wilson. Aside from that, their Why Not You Foundation also donated $3,333 for the initiative. Other notable names who are among the top donors include Andy Dalton, Josh McDaniels and Devin McCourty.

The Washington Commanders also made a $5,000 donation to help boost the campaign that has now surpassed $5.5 million as of time of writing–way over the initial $2,500 goal that Hamlin set when he started it.

On the updated description of the toy drive, it says:

“This fundraiser was initially established to support a toy drive for Damar’s community, sponsored by the Chasing M’s Foundation. However, it has received renewed support in light of Damar’s current battle and we can’t thank all of you enough. Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us.

“Damar created The Chasing M’s Foundation to use as a vehicle to bring lasting impact to his community. The foundation supports toy drives, back-to-school drives, kids camps, and more.”

The donation for the initiative keeps pouring in. In the early hours after Damar Hamlin’s injury, it suddenly spiked to half a million dollars. Now, it is on pace to breach $6 million and more.

This is certainly a heartwarming development amid the fears and concerns surrounding Hamlin’s condition.

Hopefully, Hamlin can recover soon and see the outpouring of love and support he has received from his peers and the sports world.