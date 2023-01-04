By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady showed his love and support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin by donating to his GoFundMe toy drive that has since exploded since his injury.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after getting hit in the chest area during the Bills’ Monday Night Football showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 24-year-old collapsed on the field after initially getting up, prompting the immediate attention of medical personnel. He was given a CPR before being brought to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

As people await for news and updates about his condition on Monday night, several fans highlighted his community initiatives and GoFundMe toy drive. Supporters started donating to the drive, which initially had a $2,500 goal. As of time of writing, the campaign has now breached $5 million with more donations still coming in. Click here to donate to Hamlin’s initiative.

Brady, for his part, made a $10,000 donation to the drive. He is the one of the top donors in the campaign, with Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and wife Ciara Wilson also making a $10,000 donation. The Washington Commanders, Devin McCourty and several other athletes supported the campaign as well.

Earlier, Tom Brady opened up about Hamlin’s injury as well and thanked the Cincinnati and Buffalo community for the love and care they show and continue to give.

“We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa,” Brady said. “Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide.”

The last update from the Bills noted that Hamlin is in critical condition. However, new reports mentioned that his health has taken a turn for the better, with his uncle confirming that the safety is now on just 50 percent oxygen after being at 100 percent.