Mac Jones nearly got the big pass he needed in the New England Patriots' final drive of their 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but DeVante Parker dropped the ball.

The Patriots wide receiver had a chance to reel in a 40-plus yard reception from the quarterback that would've put the Patriots into Raiders territory with under two minutes left as they trailed by two. The ball went through Parker's hands though, and on the next play, Jones took a sack in the end zone for a safety that handed the Raiders the win.

Absolutely perfect pass from Mac Jones. Drop from DeVante Parker.#Patriots pic.twitter.com/MMUDNGu8V4 — Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) October 15, 2023

Parker had an interesting exchange with reporters about the play following the loss. When he was first asked about it, Parker replied by saying, “I don't know. What'd you see?”

But Parker opened up a little bit more when a reporter said that it looked like he got past the coverage and that the ball was there for him to make a reception.

“Yeah, I guess that's just what happened,” Parker responded. “I was behind the coverage. Next?”