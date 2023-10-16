Mac Jones nearly got the big pass he needed in the New England Patriots' final drive of their 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but DeVante Parker dropped the ball.
The Patriots wide receiver had a chance to reel in a 40-plus yard reception from the quarterback that would've put the Patriots into Raiders territory with under two minutes left as they trailed by two. The ball went through Parker's hands though, and on the next play, Jones took a sack in the end zone for a safety that handed the Raiders the win.
Absolutely perfect pass from Mac Jones.
Parker had an interesting exchange with reporters about the play following the loss. When he was first asked about it, Parker replied by saying, “I don't know. What'd you see?”
But Parker opened up a little bit more when a reporter said that it looked like he got past the coverage and that the ball was there for him to make a reception.
“Yeah, I guess that's just what happened,” Parker responded. “I was behind the coverage. Next?”
“Probably hit my fingertips, I think,” Parker said. “But I didn’t get a full grasp of it.”
But he wasn't sure if he could catch the pass.
“I think so, I mean, fingertips, so I don't know,” Parker said. “But.”
Mac Jones keeping trust in DeVante Parker and other Patriots' receivers
The drop by Parker was just one of the many miscues once again made by the Patriots' offense. Jones completed 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards with an interception as the team scored their first touchdown in three games on Sunday.
Jones expressed frustration with where the Patriots' offense is at following the loss, but is also trusting his teammates to help turn it around.
“DP is a great deep ball threat and we kind of agreed that we wanted that route,” Jones told reporters. “So, just tough play. If it goes one way, we might go down there and win. If it goesthe other way, we didn't. It's just tough, it's football. But at the end of the day, I have a lot of trust in the receivers and I felt like their energy this week was really good and they've been very confident that they can get open and catch the ball and they've shown that at times, for sure.”