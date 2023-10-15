The New England Patriots looked to get back on track when they took on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. While they weren't entirely successful in their goal, Ezekiel Elliott at least helped the Patriots end an embarrassing drought.

Elliott ran for two-yard touchdown with just under nine minutes to go in the third quarter. The score ended a streak of 12 consecutive quarters for the Patriots without scoring a touchdown; their longest since 1991, via ESPN Stats & Info.

Despite Elliott's touchdown, the Patriots weren't able to take down the Raiders. New England would fall 21-17, dropping their record to 1-5 on the season.

Offense has been a major problem for the Patriots through their rough stretch to start the season. Entering Week 6, New England ranked 25th in the NFL in total offense, averaging 287.4 yards per game. The 17 points they scored against the Raiders is tied for the second-most amount of points they've scored in a game this season. Their most is 20.

Ezekiel Elliott's touchdown allowed New England to break their curse and find the end zone once more. But it also revealed just how bad New England's offense has been this season. At 1-5, the Pats are going to need quite the turnaround if they want to make the playoffs. Improving the offense will be key.

Throughout the rest of the season, rumors will swirl regarding the future of both quarterback Mac Jones and head coach Bill Belichick. If the Patriots go another 12 quarters without scoring a touchdown, their fates – at least Jones' – will be sealed.