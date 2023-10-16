The New England Patriots' losing ways continued on Sunday, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders to drop to 1-5 on the season. Mac Jones is among the many players on the team that's unhappy with the team's start.

The Patriots quarterback and the offensive unit's struggles continued in the 21-17 loss. Jones completed 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards and an interception while the New England offense only had 259 total yards. It marks the fifth game in a row that the Patriots have failed to score 20 points, which is also their season-high.

When asked about the offense's identity following the loss, Jones expressed his overall disappointment in how the season's gone so far when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“It's a thing you want to establish in the offseason,” Jones said. “We've talked about it, but it's been not good. It starts with me as a quarterback. As a football team, you want to be aggressive and be able to run the ball and all of that stuff. We take a lot of pride in that. We just haven't been able to do it as well as we want. Definitely going to look at the process and see where I can get better to get better results.

“We're all working really hard. We all really care for each other and we have a good group of guys. I know it's frustrating for everybody. We're the most frustrated we can back. We've just got to watch the film with truthful eyes, that's what I always say.”

Mac Jones: "We're all working really hard, we all really care for each other… I know it's frustrating for everybody. We're the most frustrated there can be." pic.twitter.com/vQdWnQTaBQ — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 15, 2023

Mac Jones acknowledges Patriots' team morale isn't great following loss

While the offensive stats weren't pretty, the Patriots still had a chance to win the game. They got the ball back with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter at their 9-yard line. However, a pair of penalties pinned them back to their 4-yard line after a few plays, leading to Maxx Crosby getting a game-sealing sack for a safety.

That's mostly been the story of the Patriots' losses since last season as it marks the third time this year they've lost with a chance to either tie or win the game in the final minutes.

As the Patriots can't seem to find any ways to win (outside of facing the New York Jets), Jones shared that the locker room felt the way you would expect a losing locker room to feel.

“Obviously we just lost, so it’s not good,” Jones said. “But, I think we have a really good group of guys and if we choose to respond the right way, then it will be really good. If we don’t, then it will go the other way. I know I’m going to be positive always, that’s my goal.

“Trying to work hard like I’ve been doing and bring people with me. I know we’ve been saying that, and the results haven’t’ been there. So, I guess maybe look at the process and see what we need to change to get better because the results aren’t there.”

Jones and the Patriots will hope to change the tide when they take on the Buffalo Bills next week.