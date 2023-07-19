Rob Gronkowski has been compared to a lot of things in his life but an Academy Award-winning character may be a first for the future Hall of Fame tight end. Gronkowski's New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman said that he was kind of like Dustin Hoffman's character in Rain Main. Edelman talked about Gronk on the New Heights podcast.

“The crazy thing about Gronk is, Gronk is low key like Rain Man,” Edelman said. “He can throw numbers out there – Gronk knows numbers real well. When the coach would get on him early in his career, he would never make that mistake again. His football knowledge is outrageous. If he sees it once, and he does it, it’s there for good. That’s just how he was. He’s like a savant…”

Gronkowski wreaked havoc on opposing defenses for the better part of his 11 seasons in the NFL. His football intelligence took him a long way with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Taking a look at Gronkowski's career number, Edelman's comments shouldn’t be a surprise.

The duo were teammates with the Patriots from 2010-2018, winning three Super Bowls with New England and being big parts of those victories.

Both of them now find themselves as analysts on television, using their playing experience and football knowledge to inform fans at home. Rob Gronkowski isn’t exactly winning any jackpots but he's done pretty well for himself in life both on and off the football field. The former Patriots great is still a fan favorite years after he retired. The same can be said for Julian Edelman.