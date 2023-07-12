Robert Kraft and Mike Holmgren were one of 60 former senior NFL players, coaches, or contributors to get one step closer to a Hall of Fame nod on Wednesday.

Thirty-one seniors and twenty-nine coaches/contributors were selected to advance to this top 60. The seniors make up of former players who played their last pro football game in 1998 or earlier. Both categories were decided by two separate 12-person committees, per the Pro Football Hall of Fame website.

These 60 semifinalists will then be narrowed to 24, or 12 from each group, which will be announced on July 27. In total three seniors and one coach/contributor will be submitted to become a Hall of Fame finalist for the Class of 2024. This is in addition to the five or six modern candidates, who retired in the past 25 years.

Among the seniors semifinalists include San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig, New York Giants linebacker Carl Banks and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ken Anderson.

For the coaches and contributors, Mike Holmgren and Robert Kraft are two of the most well-known names among the list. Holmgren rose to one of the top coaches in the NFL after coaching the quarterbacks and serving as offensive coordinator for the 49ers when they had both Joe Montana and Steve Young on the roster. He would then go on to coach the Green Bay Packers to win Super Bowl XXXI and lead Brett Favre to three MVP trophies. He also coached the Seahawks and brought them to Super Bowl XL, which the Seahawks ultimately lost.

Kraft, who purchased the New England Patriots in 1994, has one of the most successful tenures as an owner in NFL history. He traded for head coach Bill Belichick and has won six Super Bowls with the team.