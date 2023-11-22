New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown shut down rumors and reports that he's late for team meetings.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown is not appreciative of reports suggesting that he's late to team activities. In fact, Brown used an expletive to explain his frustration over them.

The veteran left tackle shot down a recent report from the Monday Morning Quarterback's Albert Breer, telling MassLive's Mark Daniels the contention that he's been”habitually late to things” throughout his career is bulls***.”

🗣️ @AlbertBreer provides an update on Trent Brown, who did not make the trip to Germany because of both an injury & personal reasons pic.twitter.com/psukrgOEot — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) November 12, 2023

“That’s bulls***. It’s a bunch of bulls***. I’m never late. Honestly,” Brown said. “I’m one of the first ones in and one of the last ones out of the building,”

“I am late to any meetings or anything, it’s because I’m a grown man and I should be allowed to go to the bathroom,” he continued. “Especially if it’s in between meetings and I’m trying to (go to the bathroom) or if I’m trying to grab something from the training room to be healthier and prepare for practice. It’s a lot of bulls***…I’m sure you’re not really used to reporting about losing seasons around here, but that’s the type of bulls*** rhetoric that comes to play. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that all season I’ve been the best player on offense and then when I’m not playing, that bulls*** starts happening.”

Patriots' Trent Brown questions why reports about him being late have surfaced

The 30 year old, who is in the third season of his second tenure with the Patriots, wondered why there are reports of his possible work conduct emerging recently as he's missed time due to injury.

“It’s crazy. It seems like somewhere of a smear campaign, but whatever. I’ve literally never been late,” Brown told Daniels. “I don’t know what it is but when I’m out there I do my job and it’s noticeable and that’s all I can control.”

Brown has arguably been the lone bright spot on the Patriots' offensive line this season. He's only given up two sacks and 12 pressures in 255 pass-blocking snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus, ranking as the eighth-best offensive tackle in the league. He's also played pretty strongly in his other three seasons with New England, giving up just 12 sacks.

Brown's strong 2023 performance comes as he's in the final season of his two-year contract, potentially making him one of the most enticing offensive lineman options in free agency this offseason. However, Brown has had some off-field issues outside of New England. When he was with the Las Vegas Raiders, he reportedly struggled with his weight, causing his play to take a hit after signing a $66 million deal in 2019.