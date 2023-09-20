The New England Patriots are rewarding one of their top veteran players with a pay bump.

Trent Brown and the Patriots have reportedly agreed to a revised deal, affording the veteran tackle an extra $2 million in contract incentives this season.

“New England OT Trent Brown agreed to a revised, improved contract with the Patriots, with the team adding $2 million worth of incentives to his contract for this season, making his deal worth up to $13 million total compensation,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Twitter. “Brown still is set to become a free agent after the season. The deal was negotiated by agent Drew Rosenhaus and Patriots’ executive Matt Groh.”

Brown originally signed a two-year deal with the Patriots during the 2022 offseason, reportedly turning down offers from other teams to remain in New England after he re-joined the team for the 2021 season. Brown first played for the Patriots in 2018, but left in free agency after his breakout performance that season to sign a massive deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

After struggling with the Raiders, Brown was traded back to the Patriots during the 2021 offseason. He started at right tackle the following season, playing a key role in the offensive line's success. Entering 2022, the Patriots opted to switch Brown to left tackle, where he played in the past, including when he was with the team in 2018.

Brown had an up-and-down season at left tackle last year. He gave up eight sacks and 39 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, but he was still widely viewed as an effective pass blocker, earning a 76.1 pass-blocking grade.

The importance of Brown to the Patriots was apparent through the start of the 2023 season. The 30-year-old gave up a sack and a pressure (via PFF) during the Patriots' season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but he missed the Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with a concussion. Vederian Lowe gave up a sack and three pressures (via PFF) while filling in for Brown on Sunday, the entire line crumbling against Miami's talented defensive front in a 24-17 defeat.