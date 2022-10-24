Brandon Ingram leaves Pelicans game vs. Jazz with head injury

New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram was forced to exit Sunday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to what the team is calling a head injury.

According to Pelicans Twitter, Ingram is being evaluated for “concussion-like symptoms.” With that said, they decided ton keep him out for the rest of the showdown with Utah.

Team reporter Erin Summers noted that Ingram got hit in the nose late in the first quarter in the game. He then sat on the bench after the bump, but it was clear he didn’t look right. The star forward played in just 11 minutes and had 10 points and a rebound before his premature exit.

Hopes are high that Brandon Ingram’s injury is not serious and that keeping him out of the game is just a precaution, especially since concussion-related injuries can be tricky to deal with.

Ingram’s availability should be determined in the next couple of days, with the team getting a day off before playing the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

If Ingram is unable to play, though, it would be a massive blow to the Pelicans. Prior to Sunday’s game, he has led New Orleans in scoring with an average of 28.0 points in two outings. Without him on the floor, the team could have a difficult time countering the hot-handed Luka Doncic and the Mavs.

For now, fans can only hope for the best when it comes to Ingram’s head injury. As for the Pelicans, the rest of the roster needs to be ready to play and step up when their numbers are called.