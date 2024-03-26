Wille Green was right. Dyson Daniels is working hard to get ahead of the expected rehabilitation schedule set out following a successful meniscus surgery on February 15. Approximately six weeks after going under the knife, the 20-year-old has been assigned to the G-League's Birmingham Squadron. The New Orleans Pelicans press release stated Daniels would be available for the Squadron's March 27 matchup against the Oklahoma City Blue.
The third-year head coach will be pleased to hear Daniels is on track to return to the Pelicans rotations sooner rather than later. Brandon Ingram will be unavailable for at half of the team's remaining regular season schedule. Getting a 20-year-old defensive stopper full of energy will help slow down some of those remaining opponents. Daniels has appeared in 52 games (15 starts) this season for New Orleans, averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.9 minutes per game.
Daniels also sports a +5.1 Net Rating. The Australian has missed 19 games in the 2023-24 NBA season. Still, Daniels has one fewer deflection than Giannis Antetokoumpo on March 26. Herb Jones has only 18 more total deflections than Daniels, who is 18th in steals per game. He has two fewer steals than Jaylen Brown and one more than Jimmy Butler.
Getting a Butler or Brown-type defender is a big boost to any playoff contender. Daniels went through a full practice on March 18 according to Green. The G-League assignment game, and the soreness afterward, will determine how soon Daniels can be called up to the Pelicans. New Orleans really could use another defensive stopper, even one shooting 29.1% from three-point range and 64% from the charity stripe.
The Pelicans need Dyson Daniels back soon
The Pelicans face a daunting schedule down the stretch. They have the fourth-most difficult slate remaining and the home games are no picnic. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks, and Boston Celtics close out the March schedule. Then comes the Phoenix Suns on April Fool's Day, followed by the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs at the Smoothie King Center. Then it's a four-game West Coast road trip and the season finale back home against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Birmingham wrap up their season on March 30 and sit 12th in the G-League's Eastern Conference. New Orleans needs the eighth pick of the 2022 NBA Draft to be confident going forward so playing the last couple of games of the Squadron's season would not be surprising. Rushing Daniels back too soon has too many downsides.
Daniels needs to knock off the rust but doing so against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dame Lillard, Jayson Tatum, and Kevin Durant could get demoralizing quickly. It is encouraging that Daniels is clearing rehab obstacles on time or better, just like Green predicted. The next step is getting Daniels ready for a first-round series most likely against the Los Angeles Clippers. Herb Jones will need help against Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.