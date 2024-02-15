The Pelicans have released an update on Dyson Daniels.

The New Orleans Pelicans have announced an update on Dyson Daniels. The 20-year-old Australian underwent a successful meniscectomy on his left knee. The procedure was performed by Dr. Brian Cole of Midwest Orthopedics at Rush University. Daniels is expected to make a full recovery from surgery and will be re-evaluated in four weeks to determine his recovery progression, per the team's press release.

It's a bit of unfortunate news for the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. The second-year standout has appeared in 52 games (15 starts) this season, averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.9 minutes per game. Now Daniels will miss at least a dozen games at a minimum.

Pelicans looking to stay afloat amid Daniels' absence

The good news for the team and Daniels is that the NBA All-Star break just started. The regular season ramps back up over a week post-operation and there is no team travel to a road game until February 27. Daniels is eighth in total steals this season and 10th in deflections, right ahead of Victor Wembanyama, per NBA.com He is one of the league's best defenders already and will be sorely missed in Willie Green's rotations.

Thankfully, the Pelicans play seven lottery teams in the next 16 games. Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado have seen an uptick in minutes since Daniels was injured. Green kept his rotations tight the last three games. New Orleans played only nine players in a road win against the Memphis Grizzlies and a home victory over the Washington Wizards.

Rookie Jordan Hawkins and Matt Ryan, who just returned after a surgery, did see the court in Portland. With a schedule littered with lottery teams, perhaps that duo will get a bit more run before the postseason begins. If all goes well during rehabilitation, Green will have at least a dozen games to work Daniels back into shape. If not, the third-year coach needs to find out what Hawkins and Ryan bring to the table sooner rather than later.