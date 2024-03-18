The New Orleans Pelicans have not been this healthy, and in this as good of a position down the stretch, since the moment before Demarcus Cousins shot that fateful free throw. Sure, Willie Green's rotations have been missing a few key contributors. However, it sounds like Herb Jones, Larry Nance Jr., and even Dyson Daniels should be back sooner or later. Green gave an update on the trio after the team's last practice before flying out for a four-game Eastern Conference road trip.
The pick-your-poison Pelicans are peaking at the right time but Green's ‘win your minutes' mantra needs a fully available bench to counter some of the Hall of Famers waiting in the postseason. Green went into detail on Daniels, only saying that Nance Jr. and Jones went through a full practice at the end of his injury update comments.
“(Daniels) went through a full practice today,” Green shared. “He looked fine but it's still probably about a week and a half or so before he is ready to test out games. It's still a progression he has to go through but this is a part of it and he is getting past the first step.”
The rest of the steps are laid out for Daniels, who is normally ahead of schedule per Green.
“There are a number of things that we are doing. Today it was full practice, three-on-three, and then you kind of progress from there (to) five-on-five,” Green explained. “See how his body responds then, hopefully, he gets a live game here and there. Then, once again we'll have to see how he is. How he responds. The performance and medical team, they are doing a fantastic job. He's a hard worker so whatever timeline we give you he normally comes back a few days before that.”
Pelicans depending on Dyson Daniels in NBA Playoffs
Daniels, averaging 5.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, is still in the 24th in total deflections this season, 24th in total steals, and 15th in steals per game. Green needs that stout leadership on defense paired with a deferential yet connective offense approach when the playoffs gear down into crawling half-court battles.
“It'd be great, it'd be great. Another one of our key role players that comes in, can defend multiple positions. (Daniels) had a really good season until he had the injury so it'll be good to get him back for sure.”
It sounds like Green will have enough time to reintegrate Daniels into the rotations, going by the comments after practice. Green replied Nance Jr. and Jones went through a full practice as well to a follow-up question. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram's defensive work is lifting the team's postseason potential and the supporting cast soon be bolstered with three of their best defenders and rebounders. Daniels just has to clear a few more rehab milestones. That's a scary proposition for almost every other Western Conference contender.