Amid controversy about their relationship, adult film star Moriah Mills said in a TikTok that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson beat her.

“He's literally a liar, you guys,” Mills said. “Everything he says, he's a liar, he's not who he says he is. I've literally been saving face, I did not want to come to the world and let you guys know what he has been doing to me my entire relationship with him. He is a woman beater and the NBA needs to know this.”

Mills also claimed that Williamson, who is entering his fourth NBA season, is yet to pay her $62,000.

“I have yet to receive that since June,” Mills said. “I'm still here.”

Controversy with Mills and Williamson began last month, when Williamson announced he was having a child with social media influencer Ahkeema. Mills said on her Twitter account, which has since been suspended, they had a relationship for three years, and that he had met Ahkeema in February.

She proceeded to make claims about Williamson being a sex addict and challenged him to “be a man.” Mills has also suggested she is pregnant with Williamson's child.

Zion Williamson is an incredible talent, but he is yet to get his NBA career to superstar level. He has dealt with injuries and has this controversial side that will be thrown at him by fans and those in the general public until there is some resolution.

Williamson and the Pelicans hope to make the postseason after they were knocked out in the NBA's play-in round this past year.