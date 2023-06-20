Zion Williamson just couldn't catch a break. After reports emerged that the New Orleans Pelicans have been “dismayed” over the recent off-court developments involving the big man, those same off-court issues continued to persist on Monday. That is after porn star Moriah Mills dropped some more nasty updates on her relationship with Williamson.

On Twitter, Mills threatened to release her alleged “sex tapes” with Williamson. She then encouraged the Pelicans to part ways with the superstar, especially amid the trade rumors linking him with a potential move to the Portland Trail Blazers or Charlotte Hornets.

“NBA I have sex tapes of me and Zion Williamson and he also has them on his trap phone. [NBA], [Pelicans] trade him now he doesn't deserve to be in New Orleans !!! Sex tapes dropping soon,” Mills wrote on Twitter.

Moriah Mills has been lambasting Zion Williamson ever since the Pelicans forward announced the pregnancy of his partner named Ahkeema. Mills claimed that she and Williamson were also in a relationship, but she never knew that the NBA star was also dating somebody else and even got her pregnant.

The porn star has since made several ugly allegations against Williamson, at one point even calling him a “sex addict.” She also claimed that Williamson even promised to move her to New Orleans so they can be together.

Williamson himself has yet to address Mills' threats and claims, though it should be noted that his stepfather previously refuted the talks and said that people should “believe half of what you see and nothing you hear.”

Hopefully, though, Williamson will be able to resolve all the controversies he's facing. There are already plenty of questions surrounding his future, and it might not be too good for him if he continues to be hounded by several problems off the court.