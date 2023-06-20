The saga of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson and adult film actress Moriah Mills took another twist on Tuesday, as Twitter suspended Mills’ account.

The NBA player’s alleged former girlfriend has been tweeting up a storm ever since she found out Williamson is having a baby with another woman. Mills has tweeted out insults, DMs, explicit descriptions of sex acts, and more in the last week since the drama started.

On Monday, Mills may have gone too far. That’s when she threatened to release a homemade adult tape of herself and Williamson. Less than 24 hours later, Moriah Mills’ Twitter account was suspended.

The social media platform hasn’t given an official reason for suspending the account, which boasts 1.2 million followers. However, the fact that Mills publically threatened to release a video like that without Williamson’s consent is the most likely reason.

The Twitter suspension gives Williamson a brief respite from the barrages of tweets from Mills. Despite that, Zion’s problems in or outside of the NBA are far from over.

On the NBA front, Zion Williamson trade rumors are heating up with this latest personal drama. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has been incredible when he’s been on the court, although he’s only played 114 games in four NBA seasons due to injury and conditioning and rehab issues.

As the 2023 NBA Draft approaches on Thursday, the Pelicans may be looking to deal the star to give him a change of scenery and the team a fresh start.

One person who doesn’t believe the trade whispers is Moriah Mills, who tweeted a few days ago that the reports are just a smoke screen to draw attention away from Williamson’s personal issues.