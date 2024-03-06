The New Orleans Pelicans crushed the Toronto Raptors 139-98 in one of their most complete games of the season.
After the game, Pelicans star Zion Williamson shouted out teammate Herb Jones for his play, and made a strong endorsement for the young defensive standout, per Pelicans Film Room:
"When you have someone that's on fire like that, you gotta find him… #5, if this man isn't first team all defense I don't know what requirements you need to make it that point"
— Zion Williamson raving about Trey Murphy and Herb Jones pic.twitter.com/FhZMfUCPPp
— Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) March 6, 2024
On Monday, Jones issued a challenge to his Pelicans teammates to start setting a more aggressive tone over the rest of the season.
“It feels good to have that (All-Defense) respect,” admitted Jones. “But at the same time, they could be saying that and I could go out and not do my job. It could, like almost turn on them. I'll try and do my job, stay consistent, and give the effort out there so they can keep saying that.”
The Pelicans defensive standout is averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. His 3-point percentage shooting is up from 33.5% last year to 42.9% through 56 games this season. But instead of worrying about his numbers, Jones is encouraging the four guys with abbreviated nicknames to nudge up the offensive intensity.
“I told B.I, Z, CJ, even JV, at the beginning of games they should come out ultra-aggressive just to set the tone.” Jones shared. “I'll try and do my part defensively to set the tone. Wherever that gets the team going, I think we'll be successful in most cases. Coming out that aggressive in each game, no matter if it is a back-to-back with long travel days. Just try and go out and set the tone super early.”