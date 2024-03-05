Larry Nance Jr. does not believe in empty promises. The Wyoming alum also hates to see good opportunities, ideas, and food go to waste. The 10-year NBA veteran decided to do something to not only help those struggling now but also support those with ideas to help the Cresent City in the future. Nance Jr. teamed up with New Orleans Pelicans and the Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana to really build out the venture to open as many doors, and feed as many mouths, as possible.
Nance Jr.'s expanding portfolio is matched only by his community investment. More than a handful of local New Orleans schools and teachers have benefitted from having the big man in town. The ‘other' kid from Akron is even getting others within the franchise involved. The 31-year-old journeyman turned businessman enlisted Pelicans Vice President Swin Cash to cast a deciding vote in the latest venture.
James Beard Award Winning Chef Nina Compton whipped up some dishes in celebration of four teams from local schools. Students from Eleanor McMain, Sophie B. Wright, The Willow School, and Frederick A. Douglass presented ideas. The plans ranged from revitalizing neighborhood corner stores ravaged but multiple storms, improved food distribution networks, and ways to encourage growing foods in efficient home gardens.
The Frederick A. Douglass team brought a real-time solution to the table. The “Keep It Growing” project would educate and spread awareness on the benefits, and ease, of growing cheap, nutritious food at home. Nance Jr. said when announcing the winning group, the judges “felt could be implemented right away.”
“I was so impressed,” the Pelicans forward bragged. “They reached out to the mayor and government officials and just went over and above any kind of goals I could have set for the program. It’s a true testament to the Orleans Parish schools for the type of response and efforts they gave.”
Pelicans' Larry Nance Jr. plants extra $250000 seed money
The winning team received a $50,000 check ($10,000 per student). That was the planned, approved, and marketed first and only prize. Nance Jr. was so impressed that he wrote an additional $25,000 for the second-place team (the Willow School). The next step is signing up more community leaders to help the schools put their plans into action.
“Through Larry’s unwavering commitment to empowering students with knowledge about food insecurity and systems, the Zero Hunger Challenge resonates as a beacon of hope,” said Dr. Darvell Hutchins (Pelicans VP Equity & Social Impact). “The New Orleans Pelicans, in their collaboration with the Food Intolerance Association, exemplify transformative action, offering students the chance to explore their bodies' responses to food. It's not just a game on the court; it's a movement for change in our communities.”
The Larry Nance Jr Zero Hunger Challenge came to life after reading about children facing school lunch debt. He contacted NOLA Superintendent of Public Schools Dr. Avis Williams to ensure that it wasn't an issue in New Orleans. While it wasn't a problem there, this sparked Nance's curiosity, particularly after encountering statistics that he found impossible to ignore. The debt might not have been on the books but New Orleans children were opening doors to too many empty refrigerators. Nance Jr. wanted to open different doors.
“We came up with something we could do to inspire change,” Nance Jr. shared. “Change doesn’t happen without the youth. They’ve got to be bought in and they’ve got to be educated and tuned in to their communities future and the real problems in it.”