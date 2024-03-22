Pete Davidson is starting his next chapter. The Saturday Night Live alum is canceling his semi-autobiographical show Bupkis after it was renewed for a second season by Peacock.
“I've always seen Bupkis as a window into my life, since it is so personal and about my struggles and family,” said Davidson in a statement (via Deadline). “After nearly a decade of my personal life being in the media I wanted a chance to tell my story my way. Of all the work I've ever done, Bupkis is by far what I'm most proud of. I am so grateful to Lorne Michaels and Broadway Video, Peacock, Universal Television and the amazing cast and writers for helping me create something honest, funny and heartfelt. I do also feel that this part of my life is finished. I'm very excited for this next chapter and for you guys to see the work. Thank you to all who support me for I am forever grateful.”
The series premiered in May 2023 and ran for eight episodes. It starred Edie Falco, Joe Pesci, and his ex-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.
“Pete, Lorne and the entire ‘Bupkis’ team took audiences on a wild and emotionally captivating adventure in Season 1; from family weddings to drug-fueled road trips to lonely holidays on set, these authentic, outrageous, and emotionally candid escapades gave viewers the good, the bad and the real that comes with stardom,” Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television, said last year.
What's Next For Pete Davidson?
While Davidson did not mention any of his plans next for his career, he has a decent resume, so in no time, the comedian will be getting back to work. Davidson is mostly known for his work on SNL which he began in 2014 and announced he was leaving the sketch comedy show in 2020.
“When I got the show I was 20 years old and I had no idea what I was doing,” Davidson wrote at the time. “I still don't but especially back then. I wasn't really a sketch performer I was just a stand up. I knew I could never keep up or go toe to toe with a Kenan Thompson or a Kate McKinnon so I was super scared at figuring out what I could possibly bring to or do for such a historic, respected show and platform.”
Since then, he has also continued with comedy as he had his second stand-up special with Netflix this year dubbed Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli. His first streamer was Pete Davidson: Alive From New York, referencing the show's ending monologue tag, “live from New York it's Saturday Night Live.”
It was a full circle moment last year when he hosted the sketch comedy show for the first time to promote Bupkis. Whether it's another comedy special or another show, Davidson knows how to turn controversy into good entertainment. Relive one of the funniest moments from his hosting spot below where he does a spoof of Ryan Gosling's “I'm Just Ken” from Barbie: