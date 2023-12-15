Pete Davidson's upcoming special gets a surprise January 2024 release date on Netflix.

Pete Davidson has found a new home for his upcoming stand-up special: Netflix.

A new home

Variety is reporting that Davidson's upcoming stand-up special, Turbo Fonzarelli, will premiere on Netflix on January 9, 2024. This marks the second time one of Davidson's specials will be streaming on Netflix. Previously, Alive From New York, premiered on the streaming service in 2020.

Jason Orley and Davidson directed Turbo Fonzarelli. Alex Panagos on behalf of King For A Night and Ally Engelberg and Marc Lieberman are also executive producers for Above Average.

Netflix claims that the stand-up special “delivers on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods.”

Pete Davidson made a name for himself during his tenure on Saturday Night Live. He starred on the series from 2014 to 2022. Earlier in his career, he also landed roles in films including Trainwreck, Big Time Adolescence, and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

As his career has progressed, Davidson landed bigger and bigger roles. He starred in The Suicide Squad, Bodies Bodies Bodies, Meet Cute, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Davidson played Kevin Gill, the brother of Paul Dano's Keith Gill, in Dumb Money.

This year alone he also had blockbuster cameos in films like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, and Good Burger 2.

In 2020, Judd Apatow directed a semi-biographical film about Davidson's life, The King of Staten Island. Earlier this year, he starred in a new Peacock series, Bupkis, with Edie Falco and Joe Pesci, which is also a fictionalized account of his life.