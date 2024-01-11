Pete Davidson says that he was under the influence at Aretha Franklin's funeral. The comedian regrets the joke he made.

Pete Davidson has some regrets. During his one-hour stand-up titled Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli told the story about how he high at the 2018 funeral of Aretha Franklin and how he made an “embarrassing” remark at her family.

“It's embarrassing when you're not on ketamine anymore, though… I'm embarrassed,” he shares how his being high contributed to the comment. “I was out and about like that. That's not cool, you know? I was at funerals like that. That's f—–up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin's funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She'll never know, but still, that's not the point. You know what I mean?”

“It's embarrassing,” Davidson recalls. “I was so high, I thought it'd be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I'm just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…s.'”

Davidson was referring to Franklin's 1967 hit “Respect.” The late singer won two GRAMMYs for her record.

He was a guest at the funeral due to his then-fiancée's Ariana Grande's rendition of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.” The Queen of Soul died on Aug. 16, 2018 after her battle with pancreatic cancer.

Pete Davidson Speaks On Mental Health

Davidson has been open about his drug use and mental health. In 2018, he posted an alarming message on social media about self-harm.

“I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore,” he wrote at the time. “I’m doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don’t know how much longer I can last. all I’ve ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so.”

He went to rehab in 2016, 2017, 2019 and later checked himself into rehab again in June 2023.

“I’ve been a pothead forever,” Davidson said previously in 2018. “Around October, September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage.”

“I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful,'” Davidson said. “So I go and I get off weed. They told me there, they’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘OK.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I’m on meds.”

In 2017, Davidson revealed he has borderline personality disorder.

Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli is available on Netflix now.