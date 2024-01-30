Madelyn Cline who is currently dating Pete Davidson supported him by going to his recent comedy show in Philadelphia.

Pete Davidson has his girlfriend by his side. Madelyn Cline and Davidson have been dating for a couple of months and she was seen leaving his Philadelphia show hand in hand according to photos obtained by Us Weekly. Over the weekend he performed at the Helium Comedy Club and were seen leaving together in baseball caps and the comedian behind the wheel of the car.

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's Relationship

The couple has not made a lot of public appearances since their romance was announced last September. However, Cline has been introduced to Davidson's family

“Pete's sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship,” the source told the publication. “[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”

The source also added what Davidson loves about the actress.

“Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way,” said back in 2023. “They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

“Pete’s mom and sister think Madelyn is lovely,” another source told Us Weekly in November. “They’re very happy for Pete.”

The two have “spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time” a source previously told the outlet back in September.

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline's Past Relationships

Davidson's dating life is constantly a public spectacle. He previously spoke about how he doesn't understand the interest in who he dates.

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting,” Pete Davidson said on the “Real Ones With Jon Bernthal” podcast. “I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

The former Saturday Night Live comedian has previously dated Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Emily Ratajkowski in the past. Most recently he dated fellow Bodies Bodies Bodies actress Chase Sui Wonders. The two dated for nearly a year.

“There’s no bad blood or any hard feelings between them,” an insider told Us Weekly about the former couple's breakup. “Their relationship had simply run its course and they decided they just wanted different things.”

As for Cline, she previously dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes. The two split in 2021 after a year.