The Tennessee Titans opened up a new era in franchise history last month with the hiring of Ran Carthon to fill their vacant general manager position. Carthon joined the Titans following a two-season run as the San Francisco 49ers’ director of player personnel.

Peyton Manning is well familiar with Carthon’s sheer knowledge of the game. Manning was a teammate of Carthon during the latter’s time in the Indianapolis Colts organization two decades ago, and the two have since remained in contact. Speaking to TennesseeTitans.com’s Jim Wyatt, Manning touched on just what stuck out to him from his time working alongside the former running back in Indianapolis.

“I remember Ran as a player – a smart player, tough player, accountable,” Manning said. “You could tell he grew up in a football family. It didn’t take him long to figure out our system. We put him on there a lot during critical situations because he knew what to do. As a quarterback, you always want running backs in there that know what to do.”

Carthon will now be closely working with Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. From Manning’s standpoint, he believes that the first-year Titans general manager will get along just fine with Vrabel because of their desire to simply do what it takes to win.

“He’s a sharp guy,” Manning said. “I think he’s a great hire by the Titans, and I think he’ll do a heck of a job. … They both want to win – that’s all Mike cares about, is winning. And Ran, he speaks the same language. I think the two of them can work well together. It’s obviously important for head coaches and GMs to be in sync.

“You don’t have to agree on everything, but you better be communicating and talking things out. I think he’ll do that. I think it could be a really good combination.”

The Titans will have multiple dilemmas to address in the coming months, including on the long-term future of veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill with the team.

In the big picture, a pivotal free agency period awaits both Carthon and Vrabel next month.