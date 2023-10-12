The MLB postseason is certainly drawing a ton of headlines with too many storylines to count. The Philadelphia Phillies Game 3 NLDS victory over the Atlanta Braves put them one win away from heading to the NLCS and facing the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bryce Harper's two-homer heroics, and his viral stare after the comments made by Orlando Arcia, surely have everybody buzzing. The Phillies won 10-2 on Wednesday night and are one step away from the NLCS once again.

As it turns out, Harper has surpassed Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez in the latest odds for the World Series MVP, per FanDuel.

Bryce Harper: +950

Yordan Alvarez: +1000

Corey Seager: +1200

Kyle Tucker: +1600

Jose Altuve: +1600

Corbin Carroll: +1800

The Astros have three players on the list with Alvarez, Tucker, and Altuve, and Carroll's Diamondbacks just swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in three games in stunning fashion.

Bryce Harper's huge night propels him over Alvarez, for now

Harper has three home runs and five RBIs in three games so far with Game 4 of the NLDS coming on Thursday, so he is shooting up the boards. Alvarez has seven hits with a pair of home runs and six RBIs as the Astros moved past the Minnesota Twins in four games and will now face the Texas Rangers in an all-Texas ALCS showdown. Both players had massive regular seasons, with Alvarez hitting 31 home runs with 97 RBIs and Harper smashing 21 home runs with 72 RBIs despite missing nearly 50 games.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the Astros and Phillies face off in the World Series, making this MVP race between Harper and Alvarez even more exciting. First things first, the Phillies need to defeat the Braves and move on to the NLCS.