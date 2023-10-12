The best team in the MLB this year has been the Atlanta Braves as they finished the regular season with 104 wins, and they are now on the ropes in their first series of the postseason. The Philadelphia Phillies won their Wild Card series against the Miami Marlins, and that series win earned them a date with the top-seeded Braves in the NLDS. The Phillies took game one of the series and put some pressure on the Braves, but Atlanta got back in the series with a thrilling win in game two.

In the 9th of inning game two, the Braves had a one run lead and the Phillies had a runner on first with one out. The Braves won the game on a double play that started with a terrific catch at the wall, and ended by doubling up the base runner at first base. It was an incredible ending, and Braves' Orlando Arcia had some words about Bryce Harper that created some drama between the two players.

In game three, the drama escalated after Bryce Harper hit two massive home runs. After each one, he gave Arcia a stare down as he rounded the bases. The Phillies went on to win the game and take a 2-1 lead in the series, and Arcia was asked about the comments he made regarding Harper after the game.

“He wasn't supposed to hear,” Orlando Arcia said in a video posted to Twitter by NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The comments made from Arcia were made in the club house after the game, and he apparently wasn't expecting Harper to hear them. Well, Harper heard them, and he had quite the response to it in game three.