The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves at Trist Park as they return to Georgia for the first time since Game 2 of the 2023 National League Division Series on Friday. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Phillies-Braves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Phillies-Braves Projected Starters

Aaron Nola vs. Max Fried

Aaron Nola (9-4) with a 3.43 ERA

Last Start: Nola was solid in his last outing, going 6 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out nine in a loss to the Miami Marlins due to bad run support.

2024 Road Splits: Nola is 5-1 with a 3.18 ERA over seven starts away from Citizens Bank Park.

Max Fried (7-3) with a 2.91 ERA

Last Start: Fried was excellent in his last outing, allowing one earned run on six hits in a no-decision against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

2024 Home Splits: Fried is 2-1 with a 2.92 ERA over six starts at Truist Park.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Braves Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +120

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

TV: Apple TV

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nola would like to forget his first start against the Braves. Sadly, he lasted just 4 1/3 innings while allowing seven runs, six earned, on 11 hits in a loss to the Braves on Opening Day. Despite that, there is a lot of promise for one of the best pitchers. Nola has had three straight quality starts. He hopes to make it four in a row against a team that will make it tough for him. Ultimately, it helps that he is 15-11 with a 3.58 ERA over 34 games against the Braves throughout his career.

Nola will need some run support. Thus, it all starts at the top, and Trea Turner has to make a mark. Turner is batting .305 with 145 hits, 19 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 80 runs in his career against Atlanta. Yet, he went just 2 for 11 with one RBI, one run, and four strikeouts against them earlier this season. Bryce Harper will also be key for this one and is batting .260 with 172 hits, 44 home runs, 106 RBIs, and 129 runs over his career against the Braves. However, he went 0 for 6 with one run in the season-opening series against the Braves.

The Phillies will need some help from Nick Castellanos, who is batting .252 with 39 hits, eight home runs, 25 RBIs, and 19 runs through 40 games against the Braves. Also, he went 3 for 10 with two RBIs in the series against the Braves to start the season.

The Phillies will cover the spread if Nola can locate his pitches and fool the Atlanta hitters into swinging at bad pitches. Then, the lineup needs to do significantly better than it did in the first series.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fried was awful to start the season. Somehow, he lasted just 2/3 of an inning, allowing three earned runs on two hits on Opening Day. Fried looks to bounce back. Overall, he has had two straight quality starts coming into this one. But Fried needs to show more against a team that he is 4-4 with a 3.92 ERA against over 20 appearances throughout his career.

Fried will not have Ronald Acuna, who is out for the season. Yet, he still does have some hitters who can swing the baseball and a few who did well earlier this season. Matt Olson is batting .232 with 33 hits, 15 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 24 runs over 38 career games against the Phillies. Furthermore, he went 4 for 14 with one home run, four RBIs, and two runs in the season-opening series against the Phillies.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .279 with 154 hits, 23 home runs, 77 RBIs, and 74 runs over 137 games against the Phillies. Yet, he went just 2 for 14 with one home run, three RBIs, and one run against them to start the season. Austin Riley is batting .304 with 86 hits, 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 42 runs over 75 games against the Phillies in his career. Additionally, he went 3 for 13 with one RBI and two runs to start the season against the Phillies.

The Braves will cover the spread if they can get a great outing out of Fried. Then, they need some offense from their remaining hitters.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Braves are 2-1 against the Phillies this season. However, the Phillies are 11-9 over the past 20 games. Consider the fact that this will also be the exact rematch of what was supposed to be a pitcher's duel between Nola and Fried. Sadly, both struggled in the opener. We could see them both righting the ship this time around. Both lineups are too good for this to be a 1-0 game. However, the pitchers are good enough for it to be a 3-2 or 4-3 game, which would be good for the under to hit. We are rolling under the spread this time around.

Final Phillies-Braves Prediction & Pick: Under: 7.5 (-104)