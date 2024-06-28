The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be without two of their premier sluggers for a bit, as Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are both landing on the 10-day injured list, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Though, fans might be able to unclench their fists and breathe a sigh of relief, because these stars have each seemingly avoided disaster.

The initial belief is that Harper and Schwarber did not sustain serious injuries and could thus be back in the lineup after their respective IL stints. An MLB-best 53-28 record affords the team and its fans some patience, but losing integral pieces of the offense can still be nerve-wracking.

Harper, in particular, caused some panic in Philly after saying he had “never felt anything like this before” after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain while running to first base in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Miami Marlins. His .303 batting average, 20 home runs, 58 RBIs and .981 OPS make him a legitimate MVP candidate, so this setback is certainly disappointing on an individual level.

However, Harper and the Phillies are focused on achieving the ultimate goal– winning the World Series. That is unlikely to be attained without the face of the franchise at full strength. Ideally, this recovery period will wipe out that potential concern.

Of course, the long-term health of Schwarber (mild groin strain) cannot merely be glossed over. The 31-year-old is quietly putting together one of his most complete MLB campaigns. As expected, the power numbers are there– 17 homers, .447 slugging percentage and .820 OPS, but the batting average is much higher than anticipated at .250.

Although Schwarber has been dubbed Mr. June, he is another difference-maker Phillies manager Rob Thomson will rely on in October. But for now, there will be an adjustment period for all involved.

Can the Phillies stay steady until the All-Star break?

Because the MLB goes on break for the Midsummer Classic on Monday, July 15, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski may not want to rush Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber back to action. The organization is extremely mindful of the big picture, encouraging catcher J.T. Realmuto to undergo knee surgery earlier this month in order to ensure that he will be healthy for the playoffs.

Luckily, neither Harper nor Schwarber appear to require a procedure for their ailments. Extra time to rehab during All-Star break could be sufficient. With three more home games against the Marlins (29-52) and a road series versus the Chicago Cubs (38-44), both of whom are in last place in their divisions, it is possible Philadelphia simply continues to cruise in the NL.