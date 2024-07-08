Despite a resurgent 2023-24 campaign — or perhaps because of it — Nikolaj Ehlers is reportedly unwilling to sign a contract extension with the Winnipeg Jets when the seven-year, $42 million pact he inked back in October of 2017 expires.

Ehlers has played his entire career in Manitoba, being selected No. 9 overall in the 2014 NHL Draft and making his debut with the Jets the next season. But with all signs pointing to the speedy Danish winger looking for a change of scenery, it makes sense that general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will try to move him rather than risk letting the former 29-goal scorer walk for nothing in free agency next July.

And there have been no shortage of suitors reaching out to the GM regarding Ehlers' services, including the Carolina Hurricanes, according to The Hockey News' Stefen Rosner.

“There are reports that [Carolina] is pushing heavily for Ehlers,” reported Rosner recently. “Can confirm those reports. Make sense with them losing [Jake] Guentzel.”

Although it was speculated that Ehlers could be moved during the 2024 NHL Draft at the end of June, nothing materialized. And with Ehlers entering the final season of his contract, there could be a bidding war for his services ahead of training camp.

That's especially true after the former Halifax Moosehead enjoyed an excellent season, amassing 25 goals and 61 points over a full 82-game slate — his first full year since 2017-18.

It's great to see Ehlers get an entire healthy season under his belt; he's an electric player to watch on any given night. And although his previous three campaigns have all been shortened by injury, the hope is that he's put the injury bug behind him for good.

And the Hurricanes do seem to be a sensical suitor for the 28-year-old, especially after losing Guentzel to the Tampa Bay Lightning last week.

Nikolaj Ehlers would be a great fit for Hurricanes

Ehlers owns a 10-team no-trade clause and although he hasn't officially requested one, “he would welcome a move,” The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta reported back in June.

It's unclear whether the Canes are on that list, but after the departures of Teuvo Teravainen, Brady Skjei, Brett Pesce and Stefan Noesen in free agency, along with Guentzel, there are certainly some gaps to fill in Raleigh.

And Ehlers could probably slot in right in Guentzel's old spot — on the top line along with superstar Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. He could also play on another line on either Andrei Svechnikov or Martin Necas' other wing, if the latter remains in Carolina next season.

Ehlers scored 25 goals for the fifth time in his career in 2023-24, but produced just two assists in a five-game Round 1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. If he is made available, which seems quite likely at this point, all of the New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins, Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets will be interested, according to Pagnotta.

For Cheveldayoff and the Jets' front office, it's key to get a significant return for Ehlers after losing Tyler Toffoli and Sean Monahan during free agency. It'll be interesting to see if the Dane remains a piece of the Jets roster come training camp.