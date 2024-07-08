Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on July 8, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – July 8, 2024

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on July 8, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring: None.

Yellow Category: If you want to make somebody’s life easier, these words are what you would call the thing you’re providing them.

Green Category: The words in this category all refer to a person’s toughness despite adversity.

Blue Category: This is what you’re doing to your favorite coffee shop.

Purple Category: At first glance, these words won’t have a shared trait. That is until you look at the last few letters of each word.

NYT Connections Answers Today – July 8, 2024

Yellow Category: Bit of Advice

Pointer, Suggestion, Tip, Trick

Green Category: Fortitude

Grit, Resolve, Spirit, Will

Blue Category: Spend Time At

Frequent, Haunt, Patronize, Visit

Purple Category: Words Ending In Numbers

Canine, Freight, Often, Ozone

The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty. In order, the difficulty rises from Yellow, Green, Blue, to Purple. You get four mistakes, and each puzzle only has one solution. Red herrings are common, so make sure you think your answer through.

Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.

The puzzles are written by NY Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu who also makes the Crossword on the same site.

