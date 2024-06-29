The Pittsburgh Pirates will finish a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Pirates-Braves prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Pirates-Braves Projected Starters

Bailey Falter vs. Spencer Schwellenbach

Bailey Falter (3-6) with a 4.00 ERA

Last Start: Falter faltered (pun intended) in his last start, allowing five runs, four earned, on five hits in a loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Falter has done slightly worse on the road, going 1-4 with a 4.65 ERA over eight starts away from PNC Park.

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3) with a 5.40 ERA

Last Start: Schwellenbach went five innings while allowing four earned runs on eight hits, striking out six in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

2024 Home Splits: Schwellenbach is 1-1 with a 3.27 ERA over two starts at Truist Park.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Braves Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +150

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -178

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pirates vs. Braves

Time: 11:35 AM ET/8:35 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are struggling on offense but are still in contention for a wildcard spot, trailing the final spot by 2 1/2 games. But after struggling to hit the baseball for the second consecutive game against the Braves, their issues were on full scale on Saturday in Atlanta. If the Pirates want to make the playoffs, they need their offense to improve.

This offense ranks 26th in batting average and on-base percentage. Furthermore, Pittsburgh ranks 24th in runs and home runs and 28th in slugging percentage. The hitters have not done enough to get on base or drive runners home.

The Pirates left seven runners on the basepaths on Friday. Then, they left eight runners on base on Saturday. Andrew McCutchen is not the player he once was. Unfortunately, he continued to struggle against Atlanta and struck out three times. Bryan Reynolds has done his past, hitting 13 home runs, 46 RBIs, and scoring 35 runs this season. Ultimately, those numbers put him on pace for 26 home runs, 92 RBIs, and 70 runs. But that is not enough for the Pirates to thrive.

Guys like Connor Joe and Ke'Bryan Hayes need to do more. But Joe has hovered between .238 and .250 for the last couple of seasons and is not an ideal number-3 hitter. Meanwhile, Hayes is struggling compared to last season. After hitting .271 with 15 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 65 runs last season, he is hitting just .227 with three home runs, 19 RBIs, and 24 runs over 57 games.

Falter leads a rotation that is seventh in baseball in team ERA. Unfortunately, he will likely have to turn it over to a bullpen that is fourth-worst in baseball in team ERA.

The Pirates will cover the spread if Joe, Hayes, and Reynolds can drive runners across the plate. Then, they need good pitching from Falyet and the bullpen to stay intact.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have dealt with a lot of adversity, including a season-ending injury to Ronald Acuna. Yet, they have remained steady and currently are holding onto the top wildcard spot in the National League. The Braves need to continue to be productive and have the players who can do that.

Matt Olson has remained productive this season and drove in a run on Friday. Now, expect him to continue to slug the baseball to help the Braves power through. Austin Riley is not doing as well as he did last season. Yet, he clubbed a home run on Friday and remains efficient at the plate. Marcell Ozuna has been elite this season, batting .301 with 21 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 47 runs. Therefore, expect him to keep battering the baseball.

Schwellenbach will lead a rotation that is 10th in baseball. Then, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is the fourth-best in baseball. The pitching remains strong and has already had a strong start in this series.

The Braves will cover the spread if their hitters can clobber the baseball. Then, they need a good outing from Schwellenbach.

Final Pirates-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Pirates may meet the Braves in the wildcard round. But to get there, they need to get some offense. While this starting pitcher is not as imposing as the others, Pittsburgh does not have the star power to take him down. Expect the Braves to drive some runners across the plate and build a substantial lead before finishing off the Pirates for a victory on Sunday afternoon in Atlanta.

Final Pirates-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+118)