Austria looks to continue their run at UEFA Euro 2024 as they face Turkey. It is time to continue our 2024 Euros odds series with an Austria-Turkey prediction and pick.

Austria comes into this game as the winner of Group D, beating out France and the Netherlands to win the group. They opened the tournament with a loss though, falling to France 1-0. They would rebound though, defeating Poland 3-1 and then taking a 3-2 win over the Netherlands.

Turkey was the runner-up in Group F, falling to second on goal differential to Portugal. They opened with a 3-1 win over Georgia but would fall to Portugal 3-0. They ended up in this game due to a win over Czechia. With it being 1-1 in stoppage time, and Czechia being down a man, Turkey scored in the 94th minutes. It would put them ahead of Georgia in the group and bring them to this game.

2024 Euros Odds: Austria-Turkey Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Austria to Qualify: -210

Turkey to Qualify: +168

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Austria 3-Way Moneyline: -105

Turkey 3-Way Moneyline: +330

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 goals: -108

Under 2.5 goals: -112

How to Watch Austria vs. Turkey

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: FOX

Why Austria Will Win

Austria has been led by Christoph Baumgartner. He has a goal and an assist in the games but has started just two of the three games. Baumgartner is third on the team in shots, with just three, but all three have hit the target, giving him an expected goal of .7. He has also been solid passing, completing over 80 percent of his attempts, and having eight progressive passes and 14 progressive carries up the field.

Marcel Sabitzer also has a goal. He has put the most pressure on defensive units so far, having nine shots, with three on target so far. Marko Arnautovic, Romano Schmid, and Gernot Trauner all also have goals for Austria so far in the games. Both Schmid and Trauner have done this on just one shot on goal.

In goal, it will be Patrick Pentz. He has allowed four goals so far, but that is on an expected goal value of three. Part of this is their own goal, as he has saved five of eight shots on target so far in these games.

Why Turkey Will Win

Orkun Kokcu has been a big part of the success of Turkey so far. He has two assists so far in the games but is also sitting on a yellow card. He has started two games and been a sub in the other. Kokcu has been a heavy shooter in the games, with six shots, and two on target so far. That has given him an expected goal value of one, but he has yet to score. Turkey's primary goal scorer has scored though. That is Kerem Akturkgolu. He was great in qualifying and has one goal on four shots with two on target. He could produce more though, he does have an expected goal value of 1.3.

Hakan Calhanoglu has also scored. He has one goal on eight shots, with two on target. That has been on eight shots with two on target. Another major shooter hoping to find the net is the 19-year-old Kenan Yildiz. He has nine shots now in the games, with two on target. That gives him an expected goal value of .7, but he has yet to score.

On defense, Ferdi Kadioglu and Samet Akaydin have both been solid. Kadioglu has six interceptions and eight successful tackles. Akaydin has seven interceptions and five successful tackles in the games so far. Most likely Mert Gunok will be in goal. He has played in two games, allowing two goals on an expected 2.7 goals. Gunok has stopped eight of ten shots so far. Altay Bayindir has also made a start, allowing three goals, with three shots on target and one save. The other goal was an own goal. Regardless, the defense will have to be stellar to move on in the tournament.

Final Austria-Turkey Prediction & Pick

Turkey did win their last game, but it took a late miracle to get the win over a Czechia side that played most of the game down a man. Austria had the tougher path here and lived up to the challenge. This should be a quality game, but Turkey does not have the offensive firepower to keep up in this one. Take Austria to win in regular time.

Final Austria-Turkey Prediction & Pick: Austria Three Way ML (-105)