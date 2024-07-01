The Chicago Blackhawks are bringing back a familiar face. A report from Chris Johnston of the Athletic indicates that the Blackhawks are signing veteran forward Teuvo Teravainen to a three-year contract valued at $5.4 million per season.

There were rumors that the Blackhawks would be active in pursuing some of the bigger names in free agency. After allowing 17 players to leave from last year’s roster, Chicago needed to bring in several new players to fill out their NHL team.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson has emphasized his intention to move the team forward this year, and he demonstrated his commitment with a wave of signings starting Monday morning. These signings weren't merely to fill out the bottom half of the roster; several star players from around the league are now headed to Chicago. It's clear that the Blackhawks will have a new look this fall.

Chicago Blackhawks' roster overhaul

They have brought in Teuvo Teravainen, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Alec Martinez during free agency. Teravainen returns to Chicago for his second tenure with the team, and Davidson appears focused on expediting the rebuild through these signings.

The Blackhawks are looking to bounce back from a tough 2023 season and make progress in the right direction.

Originally picked 18th overall by the Blackhawks in 2012, the 29-year-old forward has agreed to a three-year contract to come back to the Windy City.

Following a Stanley Cup win with the Blackhawks in his rookie season in 2015, he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016 and swiftly became a star for the team. averaging close to a point per game.

Now a seasoned veteran, he will aim to contribute his skills to the Blackhawks' top-six and be a valuable asset to Connor Bedard.

Teravainen had a standout season last year, notching 53 points in 76 games for the Hurricanes, which included a career-best 25 goals. Looking ahead, he seeks to return to the scoring form he exhibited earlier in his tenure with Carolina.

The Hurricanes' exit in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs was particularly difficult for Teravainen, who acknowledged that the team's roster would be completely different due to numerous pending free agents.

Teuvo Teravainen's return to the Blackhawks

Teravainen's offensive output has varied significantly in recent years: he tallied 65 points (22 goals, 43 assists) in 77 games during the 2021-22 season, followed by a drop to 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 86 games in 2022-23. However, he rebounded with a solid performance in the previous season.

It's clear that bringing Teravainen a pass-first winger who excels on both offense and defense back to the Blackhawks is a strategic move for the team. His skill, experience, and familiarity make him a fan favorite and a valuable addition. Seeing No. 86 back in Blackhawks colors will be a delight for fans.

Teravainen's leadership will be crucial for a team looking to elevate its position in the NHL standings, especially alongside young talents like Connor Bedard. His playmaking abilities will complement Bedard well, benefiting from Teravainen's experience and hockey acumen.

A potential combination featuring Teravainen, Bedard, and Taylor Hall could prove to be highly effective on the ice for the Blackhawks.