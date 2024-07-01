When it comes to professional wrestling, few talents, be they wrestlers, GMs, commentators, or executives, have seen, done, and accomplished more than Hulk Hogan.

The one-time face of WWE who went on to revolutionize the industry in arguably the most important heel turn of all time as a member of the nWo, the “Hulkamaniac” has watched talented stars come and go, but very few have met his impact on the industry, which is probably why he remains relevant some fifty years into his entertainment career both inside the squared-circle and out of it.

Discussing which young stars he likes in WWE right now in an interview with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, Hogan named which young star could be the promotion's next big star: Bron Breakker.

“He's something else. He's wise beyond his years, To be that intense and to know that the red light is on and be able to stay in that zone, it's very impressive,” Bron Breakker told WrestleBinge via Fightful. “If they do the right thing with him, that could be the next Stone Cold [Steve Austin], Rock, or Hulk Hogan. He could be the guy.”

Asked by Apter if Breakker reminds him of his fellow former WCW member Bill Goldberg, the “Hulkamaniac” said yes, noting that the duo have a lot in common inside the ring.

“A lot of similarities. He has that extra spice. Bill had a certain thing. I had a certain thing. Rock had a certain thing. Bron Breakker has all of the above, plus he has a little extra spice on his plate. He's ramped it up, and he's just getting started. I can't even imagine what's going to happen when he really figures it out,” Hogan explained.

“He's beyond the ‘quick kill' protection. He can go, from what I see. He's been broke in the correct way. He's put time in. He's ready to go. Moving forward, I hope he learns and picks up more wisdom. Some guys are in the business for 15 to 20 years, they think they're smart and they're main event guys, but they never figure it out. I hope Bron Breakker figures it out. If he does, he's going to be hard to deal with.”

Initially soft-debuted as a member of SmakcDown after his NXT run came to an end earlier this year, Breakker really came into his own when he was drafted onto RAW back in May, destroying every performer that comes his way, creating a fun program with Ilja Dragunov, and beating Ricochet so badly he is no longer under contract with the promotion. If WWE plays its cards right, the second-generation Steiner really could be the promotion's next big thing.

Hulk Hogan also has massive respect for WWE's Seth Rollins.

Elsewhere in his appearance on WrestleBinge, Hulk Hogan got into it discussing another member of the RAW roster, Seth Rollins, who has shared the television screen with the Hulkster before has somehow never wrestled a match with him despite being two of the biggest stars in WWE history.

Asked about the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and his unique presentation, Hogan put over Rollins for always finding a way to get himself over, even if he wouldn't always go to the same lengths.

“He's up with the best. He's really come into his zone. He morphed through that Joker transition to turning it into his, where he could find his right of passage to feel comfortable in his own skin, but yeah, he's there, bro,” Hulk Hogan told WrestleBinge via Fightful. “He's solid as they get. He's an attraction. All these guys just need to stay healthy. They're doing the crazy stuff that we didn't do back in the day, so every time they go for a crazy move, I cringe [laughs].”

Gosh, could you imagine Hogan coming out in, well, any of Rollins' outfits, from his Mummers-themed digs at WrestleMania 40 to his pink and red frilly gear the year prior in Los Angeles? While wrestlers of his era did experiment with some unusual looks, with Rollins clearly taking inspiration from the “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels on multiple occasions, it's safe to say Big Terry made the correct call committing to his signature look, as whether black and white or yellow and red, both looks are instantly recognizable. Rollins, by contrast, is a veritable chameleon who simply knows no fashion choice he won't try out, with some, like his MISCHF Big Red Boots, earning him serious recognition from fashion fans who don't even watch wrestling. In the end, that's probably what he's gunning for, so good on the “Visionary.”