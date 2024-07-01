Marquette King, the former NFL standout and current UFL star, has thrown down the gauntlet to NFL punters. The 35-year-old Arlington Renegades punter took to Twitter, sharing a video of himself punting in the UFL, and issued an audacious challenge, stating, “You can’t tell me that there are 32 punters better than me. All-UFL Punter in a league where punting isn’t easy at all! I’m manifesting a call from an NFL team again soon… by the way what was the hang on this?”

King’s resume speaks for itself. A proud alumnus of Fort Valley State University, King’s college career was nothing short of spectacular. In his senior year, he was named to the All-First-team Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and was the 2011 FVSU Wildcats Most Valuable Player. With a punting average of 43 yards per punt, 21 of which landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line and 16 punts sailing 50 yards or more, King quickly distinguished himself as a superior talent.

Despite going undrafted in 2012, King was signed by the then-Oakland Raiders. His time with the Raiders from 2012 to 2017 saw him become one of the most entertaining and effective punters in the league. However, his career took a sharp turn when he was cut in a move he attributed to animosity from then-coach Jon Gruden. He briefly joined the Denver Broncos, but his stint lasted just four games, and he hasn’t punted in the NFL since 2018.

Fast forward to 2024, and King has continued to prove his mettle in the United Football League (UFL). Playing for the Arlington Renegades, he had a standout season, averaging 48.5 yards per punt—the highest in the league. His performance earned him an All-UFL selection, with nine punts landing inside the 20-yard line and five touchbacks. King’s consistency and ability to perform under pressure once again highlighted his elite skills and readiness for a potential NFL return.

King’s recent tweet does more than just showcase his talent; it questions the status quo of NFL punting. By stating, “You can’t tell me that there are 32 punters better than me,” King is not only asserting his place among the elite but also challenging NFL teams to reconsider their current punting rosters as the start of the season inches closer.

The video attached to his tweet shows King effortlessly launching the ball with precision and power, reminiscent of his peak years in the NFL. One thing is certain—Marquette King is far from finished, and he very well could crack the roster of an NFL squad soon.