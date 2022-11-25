Published November 25, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Detroit Pistons currently find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and that likely won’t be changing anytime soon. Even with a bunch of young talent on their roster, the Pistons don’t have the depth needed to be a playoff contender anytime soon. Plus, they could be without their star guard Cade Cunningham for the rest of the season thanks to a shin injury.

Cunningham’s potential season-ending surgery looms over the Pistons right now, and if he does end up being ruled out for the remainder of the season, Detroit will likely unload some of their veteran pieces. If that does end up happening, the Pistons could get some younger players to add to their core in exchange.

The Pistons don’t have many true trade targets since they likely don’t plan on winning this season, but it’s clear there are a few players likely to be moved who could help them in the future. Let’s take a look at who the Pistons top trade target should be, and see why they are a very realistic trade target for them this season.

Pistons realistic trade target: Matisse Thybulle

Detroit already has a need for wing players as is, and they could add to that need by trading away Bojan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey at some point, which is reportedly on the table for them right now. If they do deal them, they would be wise to try to find a way to make a move for Matisse Thybulle on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thybulle finds himself buried on the 76ers bench currently after playing a big role in their rotation to begin his career, and he could be moved as a result later on this season. Thybulle’s numbers aren’t good at all (1.4 PPG, 1.3 RPG, 0.5 APG, 29 FG%) but it is worth noting that his minutes have been cut from 25.5 to 11.4 per game. But even before then, Thybulle’s counting stats weren’t worth writing home about.

On the surface, it may seem like Thybulle has little to no value, but this is a player who was getting big minutes in the playoffs for Philadelphia as recently as last season. Thybulle is a big work in progress on offense, but what he does bring to the table is stifling defense that should make him a welcome presence on the Pistons.

Thybulle has always been known for his defense, and his ability to guard all five positions well made him an invaluable asset for the Sixers. Even when he wasn’t doing anything on offense, Thybulle justified his playtime by refusing to budge on the defensive end.

The 76ers upgraded by adding P.J. Tucker to their rotation this offseason, and he has soaked up pretty much all of Thybulle’s minutes as a result. Thybulle could turn into a solid three-and-d player, but he’s not going to be able to do that by sitting on the bench for Philadelphia for the rest of the season.

That’s why making a move for Thybulle would make a lot of sense for Detroit. Thybulle is just 25 years old, meaning he is still young enough where he isn’t a complete lost cause despite Philly’s desire to move on from him. And again the Pistons need wing defenders, making Thybulle a strong fit for them.

Since Detroit isn’t close to winning games this season, they would offer Thybulle a low-stakes arena to improve his game. Right now, all of Thybulle’s offensive deficiencies are on full display because he’s playing for the 76ers, a team that has Finals aspirations this season. That can hurt a player’s confidence in a pretty big way, and while that’s not to say that’s surely the case with Thybulle, confidence does go a long way in the game of basketball.

If Bogdanovic or Bey gets moved, there’s a clear path to minutes in Detroit for Thybulle. Considering how he’s playing virtually no minutes for Philly, they won’t be asking for a huge return for him, which should allow the Pistons to swoop in and make a move for him. Even if he doesn’t start, Detroit’s defense could certainly use some help, so right away, Thybulle fills a need for this team.

This isn’t a move that will push the needle for the Pistons now, or anytime soon really, but rather than holding onto veterans who are playing out the string, they could get younger players more keen on improving now. Thybulle would have a lot of motivation to improve, and it’s clear he has the potential to do so. It may not be the flashiest move, but in a lost season for Detroit, this could be a deal that helps them build their next great team.