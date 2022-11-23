Published November 23, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Detroit Pistons may have pulled off a shocking upset victory over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, but that doesn’t mean that their season is on the upswing. In fact, it sounds like the Pistons are already considering blowing things up this season, and it may depend on whether or not Cade Cunningham is forced to undergo season-ending surgery.

Cunningham has been dealing with a shin injury recently, and the Pistons have been contemplating whether it would be best for their young star guard to get surgery now considering how they aren’t going to win anything this season. If Cunningham does end up getting the season-ending surgery, that would make the Pistons a candidate to begin unloading some of their unwanted pieces, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey drawing interest on the trade market.

“The severity of Cade Cunningham’s shin injury has the Pistons’ lynchpin considering season-ending surgery, leaving opposing front offices positing that veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic will indeed become available before February’s buzzer. The Suns and Lakers were two teams engaged with Utah about Bogdanovic trades this summer. Another Pistons player league personnel are monitoring is third-year forward Saddiq Bey…Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows.” – Jake Fischer, Yahoo Sports

Bogdanovic has been a trade candidate for a few different teams for quite some time, so it’s not surprising to see his name pop up, but Bey is a very interesting potential trade candidate. Bey is a talented scorer, but has never fully found his fit with the Pistons, and he could end up being dealt. Either way, it appears Cunningham’s decision to undergo season-ending surgery could have some big repercussions around the league one way or another.