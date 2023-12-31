The Pistons' coach Monty Williams had a sobering take after the celebration on Saturday.

The Detroit Pistons beat the Toronto Raptors by two points on Saturday night, winning a 129-127 shootout that had fans going crazy on social media afterward.

The win come shortly after it was announced that Detroit big man Isaiah Stewart would miss time due to a toe injury.

The Pistons were led by 30 points and 12 assists from former number one overall pick Cade Cunningham. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 and Jalen Duren had 18, while Jaden Ivey had 12 points on the night.

As the celebrations among Pistons fans began, the focus quickly shifted to the team's upcoming challenges, with Coach Monty Williams offering a stern reminder to his players.

Pistons Given Reality Check By Coach Williams

The Pistons broke an NBA in-season worst 28-game losing streak. Now the focus must shift to the rest of the season according to Coach Williams, as shared in a Twitter post by reported James Edwards III.

“There was a sense of relief, for sure,” Williams said according to Edwards III. “But there wasn't the proverbial exhale. We know we have a lot of basketball left to play.”

Pistons Preparing for Four-Game Road Trip

Next up for Coach Williams' team is a four-game road trip against well known opponents.

It kicks off against the Houston Rockets on Monday followed by the Jazz, Warriors, and defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

The Pistons will then return home for games against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on January 10 among other opponents.

For Coach Williams, Jaden Ivey, Cunningham and the rest of the Pistons, it's a chance to right the ship at a time in which their playoff hopes appear to be on life support not even halfway through the season.