The Pistons have done it.

Pop those champagne bottles because the Detroit Pistons finally did it. Monty Williams, Cade Cunningham, and the rest of the team can have a great sleep tonight after they just ended a 28-game losing streak by defeating the Toronto Raptors at home Saturday to the tune of a 129-127 score.

The Pistons end brutal streak

And now, Detroit and NBA fans in general are reveling in the success Detroit hasn't had since late October.

“i was going to say Pistons fans should storm the court but then i remembered,” shared X user @WorldWideWob.

DETROIT PISTONS FANS WE HAVE A NEW BANNER LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/v63HZsJAtN — Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) December 31, 2023

“It’s over: The Detroit Pistons’ NBA record-tying losing streak ends at 28 games with a victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Pistons are 3-29 now,” ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski posted, as he seemed compelled to share great news for Detroit sports fans.

PISTONS WIN THE STREAK IS OVER pic.twitter.com/hyd7hvgJtZ — Kofie.bsky.social (@Kofie) December 31, 2023

THE DETROIT PISTONS HAVE WON A GAME ✅pic.twitter.com/St51aS26Tm — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 31, 2023

The Pistons came away with a win against the Raptors but not before tense moments down the stretch. Nevertheless, Detroit, after over a month, got the job done on the court, with Cade Cunningham leading the charge. Cunningham had 30 points on 9/2o shooting from the field and a perfect 10/10 performance at the free-throw line to go with 12 assists in 38 minutes. The young point guard has been the brightest player amid an awful season for the Pistons, who just improved to 3-29.

The challenge now for the Pistons, who tied the NBA's all-time worst losing skid with their 28th consecutive loss during last Thursday's defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics, is sustaining their newfound momentum. Up ahead for Cunningham and the Pistons is a matchup versus the Houston Rockets on the road on Monday.