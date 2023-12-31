Pop those champagne bottles because the Detroit Pistons finally did it. Monty Williams, Cade Cunningham, and the rest of the team can have a great sleep tonight after they just ended a 28-game losing streak by defeating the Toronto Raptors at home Saturday to the tune of a 129-127 score.

The Pistons end brutal streak

And now, Detroit and NBA fans in general are reveling in the success Detroit hasn't had since late October.

“i was going to say Pistons fans should storm the court but then i remembered,” shared X user @WorldWideWob.

“It’s over: The Detroit Pistons’ NBA record-tying losing streak ends at 28 games with a victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Pistons are 3-29 now,” ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski posted, as he seemed compelled to share great news for Detroit sports fans.

RECOMMENDED
Pistons guard Cade Cunningham
Cade Cunningham reveals biggest reason behind Pistons' Raptors takedown

Peter Sampson ·

Wingstop employees take cover from fans as the Pistons snap their historical losing streak with a win against the Toronto Raptors.
Pistons fans leave Wingstop employees cowering in fear after slump-busting Raptors win

Christopher Smith ·

Monty Williams had words of wisdom for the Pistons after their big win over the Raptors.
Pistons' Monty Williams slaps Detroit with reality check about what lies ahead after win vs Raptors

Nick Meyer ·

The Pistons came away with a win against the Raptors but not before tense moments down the stretch. Nevertheless, Detroit, after over a month, got the job done on the court, with Cade Cunningham leading the charge. Cunningham had 30 points on 9/2o shooting from the field and a perfect 10/10 performance at the free-throw line to go with 12 assists in 38 minutes. The young point guard has been the brightest player amid an awful season for the Pistons, who just improved to 3-29.

The challenge now for the Pistons, who tied the NBA's all-time worst losing skid with their 28th consecutive loss during last Thursday's defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics, is sustaining their newfound momentum. Up ahead for Cunningham and the Pistons is a matchup versus the Houston Rockets on the road on Monday.