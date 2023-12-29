The Pistons will be without a starter for a bit as their losing streak continues.

The Detroit Pistons have lost 28 games in a row and will now be without a starter for a bit. Big man Isaiah Stewart is dealing with a right toe sprain and is expected to miss 10-14 days, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Stewart missed the Pistons' heartbreaking 128-22 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday with the injury. Detroit led the game by as many as 21 points before a third-quarter collapse made things tight. The Pistons had their chances in crunch time and in overtime, only to fall short. The 28th straight loss ties the NBA's all-time record for consecutive losses.

Isaiah Stewart's Pistons role

Isaiah Stewart has been a Pistons rotation player since getting drafted 16th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 big man started out primarily as a reserve but still got 21.4 minutes per game as a rookie, and he has since become a consistent starter. Stewart has started all 28 games in which he has appeared in this season.

The 22-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 47.2% from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range. His 3-point shooting this season has improved immensely after being around 33% over the first three years of his career.

There have been some questions about the starting frontcourt pairing of Stewart and Jalen Duren (he just recently came back from a three-week absence) alongside Cade Cunningham. With Stewart out against the Celtics, Monty Williams turned to Kevin Knox II in the lineup. Will Williams go back to Stewart as a starter when he's healthy again? There's no reason right now to think he wouldn't, but perhaps that changes if the Pistons actually start winning some games.

Pistons' upcoming schedule

The Pistons' next chance to win a game comes Saturday against the Toronto Raptors, who will be on the second night of a back-to-back. After that, they start 2024 with a road game in Houston against the Rockets. This starts a four game road trip that also features games against the Utah Jazz, Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

Detroit returns home Jan. 9 against the Sacramento Kings, which seems like the best bet for Isaiah Stewart's earliest possible return date.