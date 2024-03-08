The Detroit Pistons improved their record to 10-52 with a 118-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Detroit was not the only winner on Thursday night though. A sports bettor won an insane NBA parlay that was sealed with the Pistons' win.
Detroit helps man win over $1,000,000
An X user who goes by the name “Marco_Parlay” won a $1.5 million payout after his four-team NBA parlay, per an announcement by DraftKings Sportsbook. The lucky bettor capitalized on his original $100,000 wager when the underdog Pistons beat the Nets Thursday.
It seems like Detroit won at the perfect time. Hopefully, the squad's momentum continues last after a promising showing.
The Pistons had multiple standout performances against Brooklyn. Cade Cunningham led the way with 32 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Jaden Ivey erupted for 34 points while Jarden Duren commanded the paint with a 12-point-14-rebound double-double.
In the end, Detroit's pinpoint accuracy from the free throw line and ferocious attack on the boards made the difference in the game. The Pistons made 20 of 21 free throws and outrebounded the Nets 50-28. In addition, Detroit scored 56 points in the paint compared to Brooklyn's 42.
The Nets have been on a roller coaster since interim head coach Kevin Ollie took over. The squad is now 4-5 during Ollie's short tenure and fell to 25-38 with their defeat to Detroit.
Brooklyn's woes worsened Thursday afternoon when the team announced Ben Simmons would be sidelined for the rest of the year with another serious back ailment. The Nets also traveled to Detroit without standout guard Cam Thomas.
All in all, the Pistons have the tools necessary to close the regular season out on a high note. Will their luck continue to follow them for the rest of 2024?