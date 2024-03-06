The Brooklyn Nets are on the road to take on the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Pistons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nets are 25-37 this season, but they have won three of their last four games. Brooklyn has also beaten the Pistons twice already this season. In those two games, Mikal Bridges is averaging 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Cameron Johnson is second with 21.0 points per game while Cam Thomas is at 18.5. As a team, the Nets are averaging 122.0 points per game. Johnson and Thomas are both questionable for the game, though.
The Pistons are 9-52 this season, and they have lost their last three games after beating the Chicago Bulls. In their two losses against the Nets this season, Cade Cunningham leads the team with 13.5 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists. Jaden Ivey is scoring 16.0 points per game while Jalen Duren notched a double-double in his one game played. The Pistons' only injury at the moment is Quentin Grimes.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nets-Pistons Odds
Brooklyn Nets: -2 (-110)
Moneyline: -130
Detroit Pistons: +2 (-110)
Moneyline: +110
Over: 217 (-108)
Under: 217 (-112)
How to Watch Nets vs. Pistons
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit
TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Detroit
Stream: fuboTV
Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nets have been able to win twice against the Pistons already, and it is because of their offensive play. Detroit allows 121.0 points per game, which the fourth-highest in the NBA. They also allow the sixth-highest field goal percentage and seventh-highest three-point percentage, and teams attempt the most free throws per game against them. No matter where opposing teams are shooting from, they always find a way to put up points. Detroit is just not a good defensive team, and the Nets need to take advantage of that. If they can do some scoring, they will win this game.
Brooklyn is 11-5 this season when they score over 120 points. They should not have any trouble putting up this number against Detroit in this game. With Thomas out, Bridges is capable of picking up the scoring slack. If he can have a good game, the Nets will have a good game and cover the spread.
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pistons defense is the reason they are so bad this year. In this game, they have to find a way to play well on the offensive side of the floor. Luckily Cunningham has been crushing the Nets this season. He has a 22 and 41-point game against them this season. Cunningham is going to need to have a good game if the Pistons want to cover this spread.
Along with Cunningham, the Pistons do have Duren healthy. When they both play the Pistons have gotten five of their nine wins. However, the more important part is the Pistons are a better team with them both on the court. They should be able to cover the spread if they both play to the best of their abilities.
Final Nets-Pistons Prediction & Pick
The Pistons are not a good team, and the Nets are playing well right now. I am going to take the Nets to cover the spread on the road.
Final Nets-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets -2 (-110)