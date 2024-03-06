The Detroit Pistons and their fans are not looking at the standings. It makes little sense for a team to dwell on its record when it still has a single-digit win total in March. Everyone in the Motor City knows this year is a disaster. Therefore, one has to adjust their perspective and focus on the big picture. That is exactly what Cade Cunningham is doing to push through these hard times.
The 22-year-old guard had a thoughtful response following a 118-110 road loss versus the Miami Heat, which saw Detroit trail the reigning Eastern Conference champions by only one point with less than three minutes remaining.
“This year reshaped my thinking about it,” Cunningham said when asked if he can take pride in a hard-fought effort despite the loss, per the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II. “I work on perfecting my craft at this point. I think that’s where we’re all at, we’re trying to get better every day because we know that’ll give us the result we want.”
Cade Cunningham continues to give Pistons fans a reason to have hope
When a franchise ties the record for most consecutive losses and is all but guaranteed to lose more than 60 games in a season, it has to make room for moral victories. In this case, the Pistons' silver lining is the marked improvement of Cade Cunningham and a couple other players.
Although it feels strange to give someone the “star” label when their team is 9-52, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft is blossoming into the face of the franchise this fans base desperately needs. He is averaging 22.2 points and 7.4 assists per game while significantly raising his field goal percentage to 45.3.
He did struggle from the floor against the Heat (8-of-20 shooting) and there is obviously still work to be done, but Detroit should be thrilled about Cunningham's development. Furthermore, he understands that the road ahead will be covered in potholes and speed bumps. That type of mindset is crucial in this environment, as there are likely more obstacles to come.