Who should the Mavericks move at the deadline?

As the 2023-24 NBA season progresses, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves at a respectable 25-21 record. Despite this, enhancing their prospects for a deep playoff push necessitates strategic moves at the upcoming 2024 NBA trade deadline. We discuss the key players whom the Mavs should consider moving to bolster their competitive edge this season.

The Mavericks' 2023-24 NBA Season So Far

Following a recent defeat to the Sacramento Kings, the Mavs confront the imperative for change within their depth chart. Persisting struggles with maintaining leads underscore the pressing need for improvements surrounding star players Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Compounded by frequent injuries plaguing the team, a trade or two appears imminent to rejuvenate their competitive stance. With their current roster, the Mavs face challenges in contending. This necessitates upgrades in defense and frontcourt size.

It's evident that the team seeks frontcourt reinforcements to complement the core duo of Doncic and Irving. Sure, rookie Dereck Lively demonstrates promise in protecting the paint and securing rebounds. However, the waning performances and injuries of Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell leave gaps in support. Despite solid contributions from Derrick Jones Jr, the frontcourt remains a focal point for improvement, both in the short and long term.

Considerations

Dallas finds itself with limited trade assets to secure big names at the deadline. With substantial future draft commitments, their trade offerings are modest. Any potential deals will revolve around their 2026 or 2027 first-round pick and Toronto’s 2025 second-rounder.

Also, take note that while players like Josh Green, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, and Jaden Hardy show potential, they haven't solidified their roles within the team. Disappointing performances from Richaun Holmes and Seth Curry further complicate trade scenarios. However, while Tim Hardaway Jr remains a valuable shooter, his substantial salary for the 2024-25 season presents an opportunity. All of these guys could be outgoing trade pieces.

Although the Mavs missed out on acquisitions like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, they remain active in exploring trade options. Anticipate significant moves before the deadline, potentially surpassing previous acquisitions.

Here we will look at the players whom the Dallas Mavericks must move at the 2024 NBA trade deadline to improve their chances this season.

Tim Hardaway Jr

The Mavs boast an NBA powerhouse in the form of their top-two offensive duo, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, for the Mavs to truly make a splash in the competitive waters of the Western Conference during the playoffs, securing a formidable No. 3 option becomes imperative. Sure, Hardaway has performed admirably in this role throughout the season. However, it raises the question of whether he aligns with the Mavs' postseason aspirations.

Given Hardaway's impressive contributions, now could be the opportune moment for the Mavs to capitalize on his high value and explore potential improvements to the roster before the NBA Trade Deadline. Despite his commendable performance, Dallas might benefit from exchanging Hardaway for a versatile two-way player in the frontcourt.

If the Mavs target such a player in the market, including Hardaway in any deal would likely be a necessity for salary considerations. Selling high on Hardaway becomes particularly sensible. This is especially true given the fact that he only has one year left on his contract after the current season.

Richaun Holmes

Among the weaker links in the Dallas Mavericks' chain this season is their backup center position.

Whenever Dereck Lively II takes a breather, the Mavs grapple with a lack of rim protection. They have also seen underwhelming performances from Dwight Powell and Richaun Holmes. Holmes, in particular, has seen limited action, while Powell's impact has been minimal.

Although Maxi Kleber showcased defensive prowess against the Suns, he doesn't seem to be the definitive answer as the backup center. Dallas requires a player who brings physicality, rim protection, and rebounding skills. However, identifying such a talent is not easy at all.

Yes, earlier links connected the Mavs to Detroit's Isaiah Stewart. That said, additional rumors surrounding the Mavs pursuing a different backup center remain scarce. Holmes now emerges as an ideal trade asset. He could potentially be packaged with future picks to address this critical need.

Dante Exum working on catch-and-shoot jumpers on Luka-like passes. pic.twitter.com/vR8sjoKadH — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) January 26, 2024

Dante Exum has demonstrated excellence both off the bench and as a starter, showcasing playmaking abilities. However, when Irving and Doncic take a breather, the Mavs' offense lacks direction. The bench guard lineup primarily consists of score-first players. This highlights the need for a playmaking guard who can defend and create opportunities for teammates.

Yes, securing such a guard might pose a challenge. However, incorporating a facilitator into the roster would significantly benefit the Mavs' bench unit. Including Exum or even Seth Curry in a trade to acquire a playmaker would be a noteworthy move, even though other team needs may take precedence at the deadline.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 NBA trade deadline looms, the Dallas Mavericks find themselves at a pivotal juncture in their season. With aspirations of a deep playoff run, strategic player movements become paramount. They can capitalize on Tim Hardaway Jr's value to bolster the roster, or address the deficiencies in the backup center position with Richaun Holmes. They could also seek a playmaking guard to fortify the bench. Whatever happens, the Mavs face critical decisions ahead. These moves could redefine their competitive standing and enhance their playoff prospects in a fiercely contested Western Conference.