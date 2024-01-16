Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. both stepped up in Luka Doncic's absence

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks took down the New Orleans Pelicans, 125-120. In the win, two Mavs players put on an offensive clinic, scoring no less than 40 points each. Initially, one might think of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, Doncic was ruled out with an injury on Monday, so another had to step in his place and take on the role of scorer: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway Jr. finished with 41 points on 9-of-15 three-point shooting. Irving on the other hand, had 42 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

42 PTS, 7 REBS, 7 ASTS, 13-of-28 FG Hardaway:

Interestingly, Irving and Hardaway Jr.'s combined 83 points is the second time in Mavs history where there are two 40-point scorers in a single game. The first instance happened last season with Irving and Doncic.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s tenure with the Mavs

Hardaway Jr.'s 41-point night may come as a surprise to some, but for those who've followed the Mavs closely, it may have been foreseeable.

The 31-year-old wingman is now in his 11th NBA season and has spent the last six years with the Mavs. In 311 games for Dallas, Hardaway Jr. has averaged 15.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. This season, he's averaging 18.3 points and 3.6 rebounds an outing.

Hardaway Jr.'s tenure with the Mavs has put him in various offensive roles in the past. At times he was arguably the second option behind Doncic. There were other moments where he had to sacrifice his scoring production and give way to names such as Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson. At the moment, Hardaway Jr. has the third-highest ppg average in the Mavs roster behind Doncic and Irving.

While his steady averages don't immediately bring 40-point speculations, Hardaway Jr. has proven that he can score in bulk when given the chance. Back in 2021, he managed a career-high 42 points while Doncic was sidelined. He may not be a superstar like Luka or Kyrie, but Tim Hardaway Jr. only needs to find his stroke from long-range to put up numbers that show why he's valuable to any team.