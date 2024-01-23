Dallas' star guard opened up about playing with Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks are 24-18 behind the strong play of stars Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic this season.

While there were questions about the Mavericks pairing Irving with Doncic in Dallas, it's paying off for now.

Irving spoke about his role with the Mavericks and Doncic, according to Tim McMahon of ESPN:

“‘He's a winner. I'm a winner,' said Irving, who is averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists. ‘He's a big gamer. I'm a big gamer. We like going against the best. That's where I feel like we connect. …”

Irving also spoke about being a leader with the Mavericks:

“‘At this point in his career, in my career, particularly talking about me and Luka, it's about how we galvanize the rest of the group. We help each other grow as people, and then the basketball part is the easy part. I needed mentors when I was growing up in the league, so I feel like that's the role I play here, being a very young mentor to Luka [and] to all our guys.

Because I've seen a lot, I've done a lot. I failed at the highest level, I succeeded at the highest level, and I want to get back to that place.”

Speaking of ‘going against the best, the Mavericks are set to take on the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics, Irving's old team, on Monday night.

While the Mavericks are playing well, they're still one of the more intriguing teams at the NBA trade deadline. Dallas has been linked to several forwards that they could believe will help put them over the top in a crowded Western Conference playoff picture.

Dallas has reportedly kept tabs on Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma.