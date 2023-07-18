Pokemon UNITE is celebrating its 2nd anniversary and after great anticipation together with the celebration, we are finally getting Mewtwo added into the game. The release wouldn't be by July 21, 2023, though but that was already shared with us ahead of time anyway so it's expected. Prior to the release of Mewtwo and its Mega Evolution, Mewtwo X, we are getting a massive patch in Pokemon UNITE as they release Patch 1.11.1.1 and we have noted everything down for your reference.
Latest Patch Note Update for Pokemon UNITE
With the celebration of the 2nd anniversary of Pokemon UNITE, we are finally getting Mewtwo and its Mega Evolution, Mewtwo X into the game. Together with this, we are getting other celebratory items, in-game mechanics, and of course, a balance patch from previous releases. There will be new maps and modes to play in the game as well as Mewtwo's Crystal Cave Challenge to get Mewtwo's UNITE License X.
Changes made to the game:
- Added Panic Parade map and mode
- Added Mewtwo to the game
- Added the Move Effect Enhancement Pack which changes move effects when you use a certain Holowear
- Added Mewtwo's Crystal Cave Challenge to get Mewtwo's Unite License X
- Nerfs and Buffs to the following Pokemon
|Move/Ability
|Change
|Previous Effect
|After Change Effect
|Umbreon
|Basic Attack
|HP reduction decreased
|20%
|Foul Play
|Cooldown increased
|5 seconds
|7 seconds
|Foul Play
|Damage decreased
|745 first hit, 875 second hit
|606 first hit, 700 second hit
|Snarl
|Duration of effects decreased
|1/1.5 seconds
|0.7/1 second
|Snarl
|Attack and Sp. Attack decrease weakened
|8%
|6%
|Wish
|Cooldown decreased
|6.5 seconds
|5.5 seconds
|Chandelure
|Overheat
|Cooldown increased
|6 seconds
|7.5 seconds
|Overheat +
|Cooldown increased
|5 seconds
|6.5 seconds
|Imprison
|Cooldown increased
|8 seconds
|10 seconds
|Leafeon
|Leaf Blade
|Cooldown increased
|8 seconds
|9 seconds
|Leaf Blade
|Damage decreased
|686 per hit, 2,058 total
|536 per hit, 1,608
|Solar Blade
|Damage increased
|1,869 weakest hit, 2,959 max hit
|2,066 weakest hit, 3,300 max hit
|Aerial Ace
|Cooldown decreased
|1.5 seconds
|0.5 seconds
|Zoroark
|Attack
|Stat decreased
|670
|660
|Duraludon
|Boosted Attack
|Damage limit to wild Pokemon
|45% reduction
|Stealth Rock
|Movement Speed decrease strengthened
|15%
|25%
|Flash Cannon
|Damage limit to wild Pokemon
|40% reduction
|Flash Cannon
|Cooldown decreased
|6 seconds
|5 seconds
|Dragon Pulse
|Damage limit to wild Pokemon
|35% reduction
|Dragon Pulse
|Cooldown decreased
|9 seconds
|7 seconds
|Dragonite
|Hyper Beam
|Cooldown increased
|8 seconds
|10 seconds
|Lucario
|Extreme Speed
|Damage decreased
|1,383
|1,350
|Close Combat
|Cooldown reduced
|9 seconds
|7.5 seconds
|Aura Cannon
|Energy Requirements
|15% reduction
|Zeraora
|Move Levels
|Move levels changed
|6, 8, 12, 14
|5, 7, 11, 13
|Discharge
|Cooldown increased
|9 seconds
|10 seconds
|Wild Charge
|Cooldown decreased
|10 seconds
|8 seconds
|Mamoswine
|Thick Fat
|Effect increased
|Thick Fat
|Duration of effects increased
|3 seconds
|5 seconds
|Ice Fang
|Damage increased
|421 first hit, 1,263 second hit, 1,684 total
|535 first hit, 1,607 second hit, 2,142 total
|Earthquake
|Damage increased
|1,050
|Mammoth Mash
|Effect duration strengthened
|1 second
|1.5 second
|Mammoth Mash
|Change rate increased
|10% reduction
|Wigglytuff
|Sing
|Cooldown decreased
|10 seconds
|8 seconds
|Goodra
|Gooey
|Attack speed decrease strengthened
|30%
|50%
|Dragon Pulse
|Cooldown decreased
|7.5 seconds
|6 seconds
|Power Whip
|Movement speed decrease extended
|50%
|80%
|Acid Spray
|Movement speed decrease extended
|40%
|80%
|Inteleon
|Fell Stinger
|Range increased
|7m
|10m
|Fell Stinger
|Counters earned
|1
|2
Pokemon UNITE leaks?
As we see in the update screen of Pokemon UNITE, there are a lot of Pokemon that are featured in the image. We see the likes of old Pokemon that are already in the game like Chandelure, Inteleon, Lapras, Zacian, and Blissey, but we also see the likes of Mewtwo, Mega Mewtwo X and Y, as well as Tinkaton and Blaziken! Although there are no official announcements yet, we have leaks shared throughout the internet and Pokemon UNITE fans can't be any more excited. Blaziken, one of the 3rd generation Pokemon game starters that evolves from Torchic, will make its way to Pokemon UNITE as an All-Rounder and we're expecting to get the announcement that Blaziken will be made available in the game starting August 2023. Tinkaton, on the other hand, will be a non-playable Pokemon since they will be part of the Pokemon that you will need to knock out on the map to level up further into the game. This includes Flamigo, Paldean Tauros, and Bellibolt. We'll make sure to keep an eye on this news and let you guys get the first-hand exclusive when they have been confirmed. Too bad we won't be seeing the big hammer-wielding Pokemon as part of the playable Pokemon in the game but we are still hoping, together with all the Pokemon fans and Trainers, that this wouldn't come true and that Tinkaton will be included as a playable Pokemon in the near future.
Best of luck, Trainers!