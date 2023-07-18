Pokemon UNITE is celebrating its 2nd anniversary and after great anticipation together with the celebration, we are finally getting Mewtwo added into the game. The release wouldn't be by July 21, 2023, though but that was already shared with us ahead of time anyway so it's expected. Prior to the release of Mewtwo and its Mega Evolution, Mewtwo X, we are getting a massive patch in Pokemon UNITE as they release Patch 1.11.1.1 and we have noted everything down for your reference.

Latest Patch Note Update for Pokemon UNITE

With the celebration of the 2nd anniversary of Pokemon UNITE, we are finally getting Mewtwo and its Mega Evolution, Mewtwo X into the game. Together with this, we are getting other celebratory items, in-game mechanics, and of course, a balance patch from previous releases. There will be new maps and modes to play in the game as well as Mewtwo's Crystal Cave Challenge to get Mewtwo's UNITE License X.

Changes made to the game:

  • Added Panic Parade map and mode
  • Added Mewtwo to the game
  • Added the Move Effect Enhancement Pack which changes move effects when you use a certain Holowear
  • Added Mewtwo's Crystal Cave Challenge to get Mewtwo's Unite License X
  • Nerfs and Buffs to the following Pokemon
Move/AbilityChangePrevious EffectAfter Change Effect
Umbreon
Basic AttackHP reduction decreased20%
Foul PlayCooldown increased5 seconds7 seconds
Foul PlayDamage decreased745 first hit, 875 second hit606 first hit, 700 second hit
SnarlDuration of effects decreased1/1.5 seconds0.7/1 second
SnarlAttack and Sp. Attack decrease weakened8%6%
WishCooldown decreased6.5 seconds5.5 seconds
Chandelure
OverheatCooldown increased6 seconds7.5 seconds
Overheat +Cooldown increased5 seconds6.5 seconds
ImprisonCooldown increased8 seconds10 seconds
Leafeon
Leaf BladeCooldown increased8 seconds9 seconds
Leaf BladeDamage decreased686 per hit, 2,058 total536 per hit, 1,608
Solar BladeDamage increased1,869 weakest hit, 2,959 max hit2,066 weakest hit, 3,300 max hit
Aerial AceCooldown decreased1.5 seconds0.5 seconds
Zoroark
AttackStat decreased670660
Duraludon
Boosted AttackDamage limit to wild Pokemon45% reduction
Stealth RockMovement Speed decrease strengthened15%25%
Flash CannonDamage limit to wild Pokemon40% reduction
Flash CannonCooldown decreased6 seconds5 seconds
Dragon PulseDamage limit to wild Pokemon35% reduction
Dragon PulseCooldown decreased9 seconds7 seconds
Dragonite
Hyper BeamCooldown increased8 seconds10 seconds
Lucario
Extreme SpeedDamage decreased1,3831,350
Close CombatCooldown reduced9 seconds7.5 seconds
Aura CannonEnergy Requirements15% reduction
Zeraora
Move LevelsMove levels changed6, 8, 12, 145, 7, 11, 13
DischargeCooldown increased 9 seconds10 seconds
Wild ChargeCooldown decreased10 seconds8 seconds
Mamoswine
Thick FatEffect increased
Thick FatDuration of effects increased3 seconds5 seconds
Ice FangDamage increased421 first hit, 1,263 second hit, 1,684 total535 first hit, 1,607 second hit, 2,142 total
EarthquakeDamage increased1,050
Mammoth MashEffect duration strengthened1 second1.5 second
Mammoth MashChange rate increased10% reduction
Wigglytuff
SingCooldown decreased10 seconds8 seconds
Goodra
GooeyAttack speed decrease strengthened30%50%
Dragon PulseCooldown decreased7.5 seconds6 seconds
Power WhipMovement speed decrease extended50%80%
Acid SprayMovement speed decrease extended40%80%
Inteleon
Fell StingerRange increased7m10m
Fell StingerCounters earned12

Pokemon UNITE leaks?

As we see in the update screen of Pokemon UNITE, there are a lot of Pokemon that are featured in the image. We see the likes of old Pokemon that are already in the game like Chandelure, Inteleon, Lapras, Zacian, and Blissey, but we also see the likes of Mewtwo, Mega Mewtwo X and Y, as well as Tinkaton and Blaziken! Although there are no official announcements yet, we have leaks shared throughout the internet and Pokemon UNITE fans can't be any more excited. Blaziken, one of the 3rd generation Pokemon game starters that evolves from Torchic, will make its way to Pokemon UNITE as an All-Rounder and we're expecting to get the announcement that Blaziken will be made available in the game starting August 2023. Tinkaton, on the other hand, will be a non-playable Pokemon since they will be part of the Pokemon that you will need to knock out on the map to level up further into the game. This includes Flamigo, Paldean Tauros, and Bellibolt. We'll make sure to keep an eye on this news and let you guys get the first-hand exclusive when they have been confirmed. Too bad we won't be seeing the big hammer-wielding Pokemon as part of the playable Pokemon in the game but we are still hoping, together with all the Pokemon fans and Trainers, that this wouldn't come true and that Tinkaton will be included as a playable Pokemon in the near future.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure to visit ClutchPoints Gaming from time to time to get news and updates like this Pokemon UNITE 1.11.1.1 Patch Notes, Anniversary, Mega Mewtwo X and Y release, and more!

Best of luck, Trainers!