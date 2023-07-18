Pokemon UNITE is celebrating its 2nd anniversary and after great anticipation together with the celebration, we are finally getting Mewtwo added into the game. The release wouldn't be by July 21, 2023, though but that was already shared with us ahead of time anyway so it's expected. Prior to the release of Mewtwo and its Mega Evolution, Mewtwo X, we are getting a massive patch in Pokemon UNITE as they release Patch 1.11.1.1 and we have noted everything down for your reference.

Latest Patch Note Update for Pokemon UNITE

With the celebration of the 2nd anniversary of Pokemon UNITE, we are finally getting Mewtwo and its Mega Evolution, Mewtwo X into the game. Together with this, we are getting other celebratory items, in-game mechanics, and of course, a balance patch from previous releases. There will be new maps and modes to play in the game as well as Mewtwo's Crystal Cave Challenge to get Mewtwo's UNITE License X.

Changes made to the game:

Added Panic Parade map and mode

Added Mewtwo to the game

Added the Move Effect Enhancement Pack which changes move effects when you use a certain Holowear

Added Mewtwo's Crystal Cave Challenge to get Mewtwo's Unite License X

Nerfs and Buffs to the following Pokemon

Live and breathe gaming? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending gaming news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Move/Ability Change Previous Effect After Change Effect Umbreon Basic Attack HP reduction decreased 20% Foul Play Cooldown increased 5 seconds 7 seconds Foul Play Damage decreased 745 first hit, 875 second hit 606 first hit, 700 second hit Snarl Duration of effects decreased 1/1.5 seconds 0.7/1 second Snarl Attack and Sp. Attack decrease weakened 8% 6% Wish Cooldown decreased 6.5 seconds 5.5 seconds Chandelure Overheat Cooldown increased 6 seconds 7.5 seconds Overheat + Cooldown increased 5 seconds 6.5 seconds Imprison Cooldown increased 8 seconds 10 seconds Leafeon Leaf Blade Cooldown increased 8 seconds 9 seconds Leaf Blade Damage decreased 686 per hit, 2,058 total 536 per hit, 1,608 Solar Blade Damage increased 1,869 weakest hit, 2,959 max hit 2,066 weakest hit, 3,300 max hit Aerial Ace Cooldown decreased 1.5 seconds 0.5 seconds Zoroark Attack Stat decreased 670 660 Duraludon Boosted Attack Damage limit to wild Pokemon 45% reduction Stealth Rock Movement Speed decrease strengthened 15% 25% Flash Cannon Damage limit to wild Pokemon 40% reduction Flash Cannon Cooldown decreased 6 seconds 5 seconds Dragon Pulse Damage limit to wild Pokemon 35% reduction Dragon Pulse Cooldown decreased 9 seconds 7 seconds Dragonite Hyper Beam Cooldown increased 8 seconds 10 seconds Lucario Extreme Speed Damage decreased 1,383 1,350 Close Combat Cooldown reduced 9 seconds 7.5 seconds Aura Cannon Energy Requirements 15% reduction Zeraora Move Levels Move levels changed 6, 8, 12, 14 5, 7, 11, 13 Discharge Cooldown increased 9 seconds 10 seconds Wild Charge Cooldown decreased 10 seconds 8 seconds Mamoswine Thick Fat Effect increased Thick Fat Duration of effects increased 3 seconds 5 seconds Ice Fang Damage increased 421 first hit, 1,263 second hit, 1,684 total 535 first hit, 1,607 second hit, 2,142 total Earthquake Damage increased 1,050 Mammoth Mash Effect duration strengthened 1 second 1.5 second Mammoth Mash Change rate increased 10% reduction Wigglytuff Sing Cooldown decreased 10 seconds 8 seconds Goodra Gooey Attack speed decrease strengthened 30% 50% Dragon Pulse Cooldown decreased 7.5 seconds 6 seconds Power Whip Movement speed decrease extended 50% 80% Acid Spray Movement speed decrease extended 40% 80% Inteleon Fell Stinger Range increased 7m 10m Fell Stinger Counters earned 1 2

Pokemon UNITE leaks?

As we see in the update screen of Pokemon UNITE, there are a lot of Pokemon that are featured in the image. We see the likes of old Pokemon that are already in the game like Chandelure, Inteleon, Lapras, Zacian, and Blissey, but we also see the likes of Mewtwo, Mega Mewtwo X and Y, as well as Tinkaton and Blaziken! Although there are no official announcements yet, we have leaks shared throughout the internet and Pokemon UNITE fans can't be any more excited. Blaziken, one of the 3rd generation Pokemon game starters that evolves from Torchic, will make its way to Pokemon UNITE as an All-Rounder and we're expecting to get the announcement that Blaziken will be made available in the game starting August 2023. Tinkaton, on the other hand, will be a non-playable Pokemon since they will be part of the Pokemon that you will need to knock out on the map to level up further into the game. This includes Flamigo, Paldean Tauros, and Bellibolt. We'll make sure to keep an eye on this news and let you guys get the first-hand exclusive when they have been confirmed. Too bad we won't be seeing the big hammer-wielding Pokemon as part of the playable Pokemon in the game but we are still hoping, together with all the Pokemon fans and Trainers, that this wouldn't come true and that Tinkaton will be included as a playable Pokemon in the near future.

For more on the latest news, updates, and events on anything and everything Pokemon, make sure to visit ClutchPoints Gaming from time to time to get news and updates like this Pokemon UNITE 1.11.1.1 Patch Notes, Anniversary, Mega Mewtwo X and Y release, and more!

Best of luck, Trainers!