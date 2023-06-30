Pokemon UNITE has been in one heck of a year and as they celebrate their 2nd anniversary, they bring into the fray one of the most badass Pokemon ever in existence, Mewtwo! Not just that, they are also introducing Mega Evolutions with Pokemon UNITE licenses for Mega Mewtwo X and Mega Mewtwo Y. This will all happen on June 21, 2023, and it will be available not just on the Nintendo Switch but also on Android and iOS as well. We are stoked that Pokemon UNITE finally brings Mewtwo out into the game and with its Mega Evolutions, too!

Pokemon UNITE Celebrates its 2nd Anniversary with Mewtwo and its Mega Evolutions

As announced on the official social media pages of Pokemon UNITE, Mewtwo will be coming to the game and will be available to play on the 2nd anniversary of Pokemon UNITE.

The Legendary Pokémon Mewtwo is coming to #PokemonUNITE on July 21! #UNITE2ndAnniversary pic.twitter.com/TmpTxebZHP — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 29, 2023

While there aren't many details that were conferred to Trainers and Pokemon fans on the English social media accounts, Pokemon UNITE's Japanese accounts have shared that Mega Mewtwo will start to be available by July 21, 2023, while Mega Mewtwo X will be available to play in the game somewhere mid-August. This is a pretty huge deal given that it will be the first time when we'll see Mega Evolutions be ported over to the game, let alone that it's one of the flagship Legendary Pokemon all the way from the first generation of Pokemon games. With the introduction of Mega Evolutions, will we see the likes of Mega Gengar, Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y, Mega Scizor, and the other Pokemon in the roster that have possible evolutions? We can't wait to get all the details and share them with you guys!

As of the moment, there are already over 50 Pokemon that you can play as in Pokemon UNITE and the developers are continuously adding more into the game. With this Mewtwo addition, who would you like to see next? Fans have been clamoring to have their favorite Pokemon ported over on the latest game but we'll have to wait for the next announcements as it happens.

Best of luck, Trainers!